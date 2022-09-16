The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature (WFLA Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a great weekend in the Tampa Bay area with a little something for everyone, from free visits to museums to Oktoberfest celebrations.

Those looking for adventure can visit various museums throughout the Tampa Bay area for Free Museum Day, inspired by Smithsonian Museums. Other events this weekend include a motorcycle show in Zephyrhills, St. Petersburg’s first anime convention and more.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Across the Tampa Bay area

Many museums throughout Tampa Bay are offering free admission on Saturday for “Museum Day” for those in the area to get out and explore.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, Free Museum Day is a one-day event where participating museums and other cultural institutions across the country open their doors for guests to enjoy.

Those who wish to participate can download one ticket per email address, which gives them free general admission on Saturday for two people. Participating museums are listed in the link above and include the Henry B. Plant Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg, Palmetto Historical Park and more.

Location: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Aquarium fans can enjoy brews and a concerts Friday night from 7-11 p.m.

While VIP admission is sold out, general admission is $125 and includes unlimited beer samplings, a 5-ounce beer stein, photo opportunities and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 2601 E 2nd Ave, Tampa

Coppertail Brewing Company is hosting its annual Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday from 11 a.m. until midnight.

There will be German brews, games and food. Half-liter steins will be available for purchase.

Location: 5th Ave, Zephyrhills

The 18th annual Music & Motorcycles celebration will be held in downtown Zephyrhills on Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

The event will have live music headlined by the Soul Circus Cowboys, a bike show, food, beverage and shopping vendors and more.

Location: 4810 N Himes Ave, Tampa

The 5th annual Superhero 5K benefitting Support4Caregivers will take place at Al Lopez Park on Saturday, starting at 6:45 a.m.

Those attending can walk or run with their friends and family. Registration and packet pickup open at 6:45 a.m. and music at festivities begin at 7 a.m. The 5K itself kicks off at 8 a.m.

Those interested in registering for the 5K can go online.

Location: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg’s first ever anime convention is taking place at The Coliseum on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be famous popular anime voice actors, Florida’s top cosplayers, panels and contests both days, including two cosplay contests for anime fans.

Tickets are available online for $25 for one day or $40 for a weekend pass.

Location: 522 N Howard Ave, Tampa

The inaugural Jewish Arts & Culture Mini-Fest will take place at the Bryan Glazer JCC on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. It will be a celebration of films, books, theatre, art, music and food, all created by artists in the Jewish Community.

Tickets and passes are available for purchase online.

Location: 401 W Central Ave, Winter Haven

The eighth annual 7 Rivers Water Festival, Polk County’s biggest water conservation event, will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in Winter Haven’s Central Park.

The free, family-friendly event will have fun activities about ways to save water, the environment and money. There will also be live animals on display for selfies.

Free water-conserving fixtures will be available, as well as irrigation advice, plant sales, music and other water-related crafts and games.

The festival will also feature a 5K race and pontoon boat tours. Registration can be found online.