TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area with Pride events starting to take place, amongst many other things.

From Pride, to an RV show to a horror convention, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 9100 113th St N, Seminole

The food truck rally will take place Saturday from 6-10 p.m., with live music from 6-8 p.m. at the Seminole Recreation Center.

The food truck list has not been announced.

Location: 2201 1st Ave S St. Petersburg

A candy-themed art show will take place at Coastal Creative in St. Petersburg on Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

“Explore our sprawling sanctuary of confectionery bliss and be transported to an imaginative wonderland of sweet-themed art and performances for one night only at Coastal Creative,” the events website states.

There will be live entertainment, including a fire performance.

Location: Event begins on New York Avenue

Dunedin Pride starts on Saturday with a Pride Golf Cart Parade to kick off celebrations at 5 p.m..

The parade will start in the parking lot on New York Avenue and Patricia and end at the Blue Jays Stadium by way of Mease Manor and down Main Street. At the stadium, there will be live music, food, drinks and a baseball game.

Location: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa,

The Tampa Bay Summer RV Show will take place starting Thursday and will last through Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and kids 16 and under are free.

Pets are welcome, but must be kept on a leash or in a carrier.

Dealers include General RV Center, Gerzeny’s RV World, Lazydays and RV One Superstore – Tampa.

Location: Various locations, events start down Main Street

Sarasota will also kick off Pride Month this weekend.

The city will host a Pride car parade down Main Street on Saturday. There will be prizes for best decorated vehicles and more. Registration is free.

More events will be held in the following weekends.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

The market and art walk will take place at Armature Works from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The monthly event features rotating makers selling handmade items, including jewelry, art, wood-work and more.

“The event will also feature an art walk in the Courtyard and Western Walkway, showcasing dozens of local and regional artists,” the event’s Facebook page states.

Location: Across Florida

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has announced two license-free fishing weekends for the month of June.

This weekend includes saltwater fishing.

“License-free fishing days provide a fun opportunity for new anglers to try fishing for the first time or experienced anglers to introduce a friend or family member to a new hobby,” a press release stated.

All rules other rules, including seasons, bag and size limits still apply.

Location: 1200 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Screams Horror Convention and Horror Film Festival is celebrating its 7th year this weekend, starting Saturday.

This year’s special guests include stars from Sleepaway Camp, Scary Movie, Fright Night, Alienator and more.

Admission is $20 in advance or $30 at the door. Kids 10 and under get free admission.