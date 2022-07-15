TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – This weekend in the Tampa Bay area is packed with festivals of all kinds, from ice cream to french fries and even a rodeo.

Families can enjoy the first Tampa Bay Ice Cream Festival at the St. Pete Pier, munch on some French fries at 3 Daughters Brewing in St. Petersburg or even attend SharkCon at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

The first Tampa Bay Ice Cream festival will take place at the St. Pete Pier on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Ice cream and other sweet frozen treats will be available for purchase from over a dozen vendors serving soft served, craft scoop ice cream, gelato, popsicles and more.

Those visiting can judge and vote for the first Best Ice Cream in Tampa Bay award.

The event is free and open to the public.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Florida’s largest anime convention will take place at the Tampa Convention Center from Friday through Sunday.

There will be vendors, artists and panels for attendees. Other events include an “Anime Human Chess Match,” “The Masquerade,” “Metro Fire Show” and more.

Tickets are available online for the event and are $90 for a weekend pass and $40 to $50 for a single-day pass.

Location: 4800 N US Hwy 301, Tampa

SharkCon is back and bigger at the Florida State Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Stars from National Geographic, Shark Week and other scientists and celebrities will be making appearances, in addition to shark-themed exhibits, activities and other vendors.

Tickets to the event are $21.95 for a one-day pass and $29.95 for both days. Children’s tickets are $5.95 for a single day pass and $7.50 for both days. Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

The fifth annual French Fry Festival is returning to St. Petersburg at 3 Daughters Brewing on Friday from 6-10 p.m.

Participating food trucks include Pamz Pizza Cones, Anju Korean Gastro, Flip’n Tasty Filipino and Maggie on the Move.

The event is free to attend and is open to all ages.

Location: 215 Sydney Washer Rd, Dover

The Tampa Bay Rodeo and Family Festival is back on Friday and Saturday at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds.

The event will feature bronco riding, barrel racing, bull riding, food and games. Activities include camel rides, a mechanical bull, face painting, pony rides, giant Jenga and more.

There will be live music each night from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

Gates open daily at 5 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online for presale only.

Location: 4800 US 301, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Bridal Show will take place in the Florida State Fairgrounds Entertainment Hall on Sunday.

Brides starting their wedding planning or any bride in need of a caterer, photographer or other professional can attend the event from noon to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and are available online.

The first 200 pre-registered brides in attendance will receive a wine glass as a gift.

Location: 263 W Central Ave, Winter Haven

If you’re looking for treasure in Winter Haven, the hunt kicks off on Saturday at 11 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m.

All pirates 12 years old and younger must register for their free treasure map to participate.

Kids use the map to search downtown Winter Haven businesses for the hidden Lego mini figure.

Once found, the map will be stamped by the business owner. When a participant has collected all stamps, the map should be returned to the Main Street check-in table.

Once returned, kids are able to win multiple prizes, including the grand prize of four tickets to Legoland Florida Resort.

Families can register with the QR code found online, online at mainstreetwh.com or by calling 863-295-9422.

Location: 12938 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Side Splitters Comedy Club will benefit the Homeless Empowerment Program, or HEP with its Comedy for a Cause event.

The show with comedian Shellie Bejar will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $15 and admission is for those 18 years and older, due to mature content. All proceeds will benefit HEP programs.