TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are festivals abound this weekend in the Tampa Bay area, from food, to music to celebrations of planet earth.

The Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival will take place at Curtis Hixon Park and Walter Fuller Park will see the St. Pete Green Thumb Festival, among many other festivals.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 4801 E Fowler Ave, Tampa

EcoFest 2022 will take place on MOSI’s grounds on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community event was coordinated to celebrate businesses, organizations and individuals in the Tampa Bay area dedicated to the principles of sustainability, ecology, equity and economy.

8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas reports hundreds of people are expected to attend the family-friendly event that is expected to have food trucks, live music, hands-on activities, demonstrations and workshops.

Environmental organizations, organic farms and gardens with produce will also be in attendance.

Admission to MOSI is not included in the event.

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

The Tampa Bay Seafood & Music Festival will take place at Curtis Hixon Park beginning Friday and lasting through Sunday.

“Menu items are freshly-cooked onsite, incorporating a variety of delicious ingredients (seafood, meat and vegetarian),” the event’s website says. Side dishes and desserts will be available, as well as alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The event will also host a marketplace with handmade arts and crafts and gourmet food items, as well as live music.

Tickets for adults are $10 on Friday and Saturday and $15 on Sunday.

Location: 7891 26th Ave. N., St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg will celebrate Arbor Day with its annual Green Thumb Festival at Walter Fuller Park. The festival brings plant and flower lovers together from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Festival activities include crafts for children, “ask an arborist,” a butterfly tent, a garden wagon parade and decorating contest and more.

There will also be food trucks on hand at the event, as well as a flower show, free mulch and a tree sale.

Location: 11553 Knights Griffin Rd, Thonotosassa

Tickets are available for the Tampa Bay Balloon Festival, which features tethered hot air balloon rides, local food and retail vendors, bounce houses and more.

Tickets for one general car pass are $20, valid either Friday, Saturday or Sunday, and covers parking and admission for everyone in the vehicle. A standard tethered ride per person is $25 each day. Other ticket upgrades are available online.

Location: 1701 N Highland Ave, Tampa

Tampa Bay Executive Leaders (TBEL) are presenting “Jammin’ on the River” on Saturday from 3-9 p.m. at Water Works Park.

The event is family friendly and general admission is free. Unlimited craft beer samples are $25 and VIP tickets are also available.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch and the Children’s Dream Fund.

Location: 2075 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota

Students at the Sailor Circus Academy in Sarasota are presenting their 73rd annual spring performance, “The Greatest Little Show on Earth,” throughout the weekend.

8 On Your Side’s Brianda Villegas reports the show will feature several acts that include aerial silks, flying trapeze, high wire, juggling and even clowning.

Tickets range from $20 – $35. Additional information can be found on the Circus Arts Conservatory’s website.

Location: 2 Marina Plaza, Sarasota

The 40th Suncoast Boat Show heads to Marina Jack’s in Sarasota this weekend, showing off sportfishing, powerboats and motor yachts. The show features nearly 150 exhibits.

In additional to boats, there will also be shop tents with electronics, accessories, jewelry, art and clothing, alongside food, drinks and music.

The show runs 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Adult general admission tickets are $17.

Location: 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park will host the Charity Festival of Arts benefiting patient care and bereavement services at Gulfside Hospice on Saturday. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be art exhibits from students and adults, local talent on stage throughout the day, six hands-on art activity stations, vendors, food trucks and more.

Arts will be showcased through dance, voice, music, acting, visual art and more.