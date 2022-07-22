TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a hot, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area with many different events for everyone, and some for the entire family.

Enjoy a screening of “Jaws” floating in the waters of Weeki Wachee Spring, marvel at realistic looking dinosaurs at the Florida State Fairgrounds, grab a beer at Sarasota’s newest brewery and more.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 6131 Commercial Way, Spring Hill

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hosting a special screening of “Jaws” in honor of the movie’s 47th anniversary and Discovery Channel’s upcoming Shark Week.

The screening will be held at Buccaneer Bay on July 23.

Guests in attendance can choose to float on a tube in the spring at night while watching the movie. Stadium seating is also available and guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or picnic blankets as well.

Tickets are $12 per person, and children under 2 years old are free. Online availability for the event is sold out, but walk-ups the day of the event will be accepted.

Gates for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. for exclusive, limited access to the slides, lazy river and more. Full concessions will be available.

“Jaws” will start promptly at 9 p.m., according to the state park.

Location: Dog Bar – 2300 Central Ave, St. Petersburg (Friday)

The Sunshine Market – Midtown Commons, Tampa (Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Carrollwood Village Park – 4680 West Village Drive, Tampa (Sunday, 9-11 a.m., 4-8 p.m.)

Ben & Jerry’s is hitting the road this summer on its “Doggie Desserts Pup Culture” tour, which kicked off in Tampa on Wednesday. The tour will be visiting Dog Bar, the Sunshine Market and Carrollwood Village Park throughout the weekend.

Guests can bring their pups for a day of dog-friendly activities, plenty of Ben & Jerry’s Doggie Desserts and treats for humans.

Ben & Jerry’s said “zoomies” are encouraged!

Location: 1108 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Kennedy Boulevard’s newest tattoo shop, owned by former WWE Superstar and Marvel actor Dave Bautista and tattoo artist John Kural, will host its grand opening event this weekend.

The grand opening will take place Sunday from 1-5 p.m.

According to Bautista’s Instagram, there will be food, music, giveaways and “good vibes” at the opening. He said he and the rest of the shop’s crew will be there to say “hello.”

Bookings for the shop’s eight artists can be made online.

Location: 4800 US-301, Tampa

Dinosaurs are taking over the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall from Friday through Sunday, beginning at 9 a.m. all three days.

At the event, life-size dinosaurs are painted and animated to “be realer-than-real,” according to the Jurassic Quest website.

“Whether you’re 3 or 103, this is a one-of-a-kind experience you’ll never forget,” it says.

Guests on the Jurassic Quest adventure can ride an animatronic dinosaur, explore bounce houses, dig for fossils, meet baby dinosaurs and more.

Tickets for various times are available online.

Location: 701 W Lime St, Lakeland

The Open Season Sportsman’s Expo will take place at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland beginning on Friday and lasting throughout Sunday.

The expo features the latest products, gear and equipment for hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities for enthusiasts.

There will be a “Trick Shot Archery” show, an educational snake show, an outdoor travel show called “Let’s Take It Outside” and more.

Parking is $5. Tickets for the event are available online and are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 13-17. Kids 12 and under get free admission.

Location: 1215 Mango Ave, Sarasota

Sun King Brewery, based in Indiana, is expanding and opening its first location outside of the state in Sarasota on Friday.

The Sarasota location will feature 10 beers on tap and will have snacks from local vendors.

During the grand opening weekend, customers can purchase food from food trucks, sample beers and purchase take-home growlers. The event is family-friendly and will also feature board games and activities to enjoy inside or outdoors.

Sun King began brewing beer over 12 years ago and has won more than 50 national and international awards for its craft beers.

The brewery will be working with local organizations, such as the Humane Society of Sarasota, ALSO Youth and the Selby Foundation in the future.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Children can enjoy Kids Day at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities include face painting, cookie decorating, an esports tournament, photo opportunities with the Buccaneers pirate ship and characters from Star Wars and Marvel.

Admission is free for kids 12 and under. There is a $13 admission fee for anyone over the age of 13.

Tickets are available online, and kids 12 and under should still be registered.

Location: 349 Main St, Dunedin

The Dunedin Downtown Market will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dunedin History Museum.

The market supports local vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods, local art, lunch bites and more.

The family-friendly and dog-friendly market will also feature live music.

Saturday markets will be held at the history museum on Saturday through the end of October.