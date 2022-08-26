TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another busy, warm weekend in the Tampa Bay area with plenty of things to do for the entire family.

You can grab some cupcakes in St. Petersburg, pop over to St. Pete Beach to do some shopping on Corey Avenue, head to Pinellas Park for a toy train show and more.

These events are presented in no particular order.

Location: 2300 Grand Cypress Dr, Lutz

The Jimmy Buffet tribute will take place at the Tampa Premium Outlets beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be samplings of rum and rum cocktails, crab legs, fish tacos, lobster rolls and more from local restaurants and food trucks. Live music begins at 6:15 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for entry, rum and food are extra. VIP upgrades can also be purchased online.

Location: 719 Central Ave, St. Petersburg

The 11th annual Great St. Pete Cupcake Contest will take place at the Morean Arts Center on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m.

Timed admission tickets are available for pre-purchase online and will include unlimited votes via a virtual QR code and a to-go container for a 12 or 24-pack of mini cupcakes. Tickets are priced with an early-access rate from noon to 1 p.m., guaranteeing guests first dibs on the most popular flavors of cupcakes.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for those 65 or older and members of the military, $14 for kids 6 to 18 years old and anyone with valid college ID, and children 5 and under receive free admission.

Location: 4500 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

The Southern Night Market at Southern Brewing & Winery in Seminole Heights will take place from 6-10 p.m. on Friday.

There will be local craft beer and wine, local makers, food trucks, henna, tarot and more.

Location: 1902 E 7th Ave, Tampa

Zydeco Brew Werks in Tampa is hosting a pig roast on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m. Tickets to the event are $50 online.

Tickets include unlimited access to the pig roast, sausage and sides, as well as a commemorative boot glass, ice luge, a photo booth and more.

The menu includes roasted hog, German potato salad, Brussel sprouts with bacon, spatzel with smoked beer cheese and more.

Location: 798 East Lake Rd. #54, Palm Harbor

Crumbl Cookies is hosting its grand opening event at its Palm Harbor location from 8 a.m. through midnight on Friday.

The popular shop will bring unique flavors of cookies every week via take-out, curbside or delivery beginning on Aug. 31. The menu will rotate, giving cookie lovers four to five different specialty flavors, but milk chocolate chip will always be on the menu.

Location: 7177 58th Str N, Pinellas Park

The Regal Railways Toy Train Show will take place at Lopez Inc. Hall on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be vendors with various toys, trains and other hobby items, as well as a few trains on display for kids to watch.

Tickets are $5 and children 12 and under are free.

Location: 300-400 blocks of Corey Ave, St. Pete Beach

There will be over 60 vendors selling local and conventional produce, plants, herbs, food, artisan products, handmade crafts and more along Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The market is held between Gulf Boulevard and Boca Ciega Drive every Sunday.

Location: 5721 Osprey Ridge Dr, Lithia

The FishHawk Food Truck Rally will take place from 5-9 p.m. at the Osprey Clubhouse on Saturday, hosted by Tampa Bay Food Trucks and FishHawk Ranch.

The lineup of trucks includes I Wanna Wok, Dave’s Jukebox Diner, Honey Hole Eats, The Melt Machine, Wrigleyville Dogs and many more.

There will be a mobile DJ and pets and children are welcome.