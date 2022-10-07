TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fall fun is kicking off in the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 1603 Hawk Griffin Rd, Plant City

Keel Farms, home to Keel Curley Winery and Keel Farms Agrarian Ales and Ciders, has added a corn maze to its property this year and the grand opening is Saturday.

Corky’s Corn Maze will start operating on weekends starting Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and rates start at $10-$15 a person.

Location: 36722 State Road 52, Dade City

Hundreds of dogs will be available and are seeking their “fur-ever” home in an adoption event at the Pasco County Fairgrounds this weekend.

Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay area animal shelters in a “Mega Adoption Event.”

The event will begin Friday at 2 p.m. and continue through Sunday at 2 p.m.

Location: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

The St. Pete Pier will kick off the fall season with family-friendly entertainment, activities, food vendors, a waterfront pumpkin patch and more.

Location: 502 E Sadie St, Brandon

The Brandon Park & Recreation Center is hosting some Halloween fun on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with food, games a costume parade and prizes.

Location: 205 South Allen Str, Plant City

The third annual “Taste of Laura Street” event in Plant City will take place Saturday at the Bing House Museum.

The event is a “reality food experience” and judges will sample food from 250 participants.

Awards will be presented for best entrée, best side, best dessert dish, with art galleries, museum exhibits, and live music.

“A Taste of Laura Street highlights the story of how economic development ignited and launch self-empowerment in the Lincoln Park neighborhood despite the segregated culture during the era spanning 1920 thru 1969,” a press release from the event said.

Location: 801 22nd Ave. N, St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue will be hosting their 31st Annual Fire Prevention Block Party to celebrate Fire Prevention Week on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a showcase of fire apparatuses, a side-by-side sprinkler burn demonstration, a helicopter landing, bounce houses, face painting and more.

St. Petersburg Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF Local 747, will also be collecting hurricane relief donations at the event.

Location: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

The Straz Center is hosting a block party on Sunday from 3-5 p.m.

There will be live entertainment, dancing, circus, visual art, local artisans, food and more.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Parking lots open for the in-person race at 5 a.m. on Sunday, with the race beginning at 7 a.m.

The virtual race will begin Oct. 9 and last through Oct. 16, at any time that fits a participants schedule. Registration is $50.

One hundred percent of the fees collected by the race. Registration includes an official t-shirt, commemorative finisher medal, a downloadable finisher certificate ,donation to breast cancer research and patient services and awards for the top overall winners.