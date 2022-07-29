TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be a busy, warm weekend here in the Tampa Bay area and there is plenty to do for everyone from couples to families.

Tampa Bay Comic Convention is heading to the Tampa Convention Center for three days of fun, the International Fringe Festival takes Historic Ybor City and a brewery is celebrating chicken wings with local food trucks showcasing their best recipes.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Tampa Bay Comic Convention returns to the Tampa Convention Center from Friday through Sunday this year.

Many celebrities, including William Shatner, Dean Cane, Jason David Frank and James “Murr” Murray, will be holding panels, signing autographs and posing for photos with fans. The full panel and celebrity schedule can be found online.

Vendors will fill the show floor and the popular cosplay contest will take place Saturday evening.

Tickets for the convention are available online. Day passes are available for $30 for Friday or Sunday and $40 for Saturday. Multi-day passes, as well as VIP passes, are also available. Children under 10 years old get in to the convention for free with the purchase of an adult pass.

Location: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

Tampa Theatre’s summer fundraiser, BeerFest is back, with a Pee-Wee Herman theme from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday.

Breweries including Big Storm Brewing Co., Woven Water Brewing Company, 7venth Sun Brewery and more will be providing beverages. Restaurants participating include On the Go Gourmet, Florida Avenue Brewing Co. and more.

There will be a silent auction with multiple items up for grabs, including a wine dinner for four at Bern’s Steak House. The auction is live now and you do not have to be present at the event to win.

Tickets can be purchased online and start at $55 for the premium tasting event.

Location: 1411 E 11th Ave, Tampa, across Historic Ybor City

The Tampa International Fringe Festival returns this year across three different venues, beginning July 28 and lasting through Aug. 7.

The two-week performing arts festival will feature comedy, drama, burlesque and more. A full schedule of shows for all dates is posted online, along with run times.

Kids Fringe will take place Saturdays and Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with “A Goofy Musical” and “After Happily Ever After,” as well as kids fringe story time and arts and crafts.

Kids Fringe is completely free for children and adults are $10.

Location: 5360 Lockhart Rd, Brooksville

Over 70 vendors of “eclectic junk,” according to the event’s Facebook page, will be on hand for visitors to pick through.

There will also be music and food trucks. Admission is $3 per carload to park and canned or dry goods to donate to the local church food pantry.

A cornhole tournament will take place at 6 p.m. and entries are $10. Cash prizes will depend on the amount of entries.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

The Big Wave Boat Crawl, sponsored by Kona Brewing, will take place onboard the Pirate Water Taxi on Sunday. Boat crawl boarding and departure takes place at the Tampa Convention Center Dock.

The boat crawl features complimentary beer, swag and large raffle items.

Stops along the Riverwalk include Sparkman Wharf, Ricks on the River, 4 Green Fields, Sail Pavilion and Strandhill Public.

Tickets are $25 for a Pirate Water Taxi all-day pass and $4 per beer.

Location: 1479 Town Center Dr, Lakeland

Lakeside Village will be celebrating the birthday of fictional literary character Harry Potter on Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

Guests can enjoy a “Horcrux” scavenger hunt, face painting, balloon art, activity stations, a “Honeydukes” photo opportunity, Books-A-Million gift card raffles and more.

Fans are invited to come dressed as their favorite character from the books and movies.

Location: 701 Channelside Dr, Tampa

There are only two more Friday nights guests can experience extended hours at The Florida Aquarium during their “Aqua Nights” event. Special entertainment is held at the aquarium between 4-8 p.m. and is included with general admission.

During this Friday’s event, guests can enjoy live music, live paintings, “disco divers” inside the Coral Reef Gallery and the Raptors! Birds of a Prey Experience. Guests can make their own bouquets at Posies Flower Truck for an additional cost.

Location: 222 22nd St S, St. Petersburg

3 Daughters Brewing is celebrating National Chicken Wing Day at their St. Petersburg location on Friday from 6-10 p.m. with food trucks showcasing their best recipes.

Maggie on The Move, Funnel Vision, Silver & Smoke and La Strada will be serving up wings at the brewery.

The event is free to attend and food is sold separately.