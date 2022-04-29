TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Cinco de Mayo festivities are starting early across Tampa Bay and there are plenty of other festivals around the area to keep any who needs plans busy.

From the first Cinco de Mayo celebration at the St. Pete Pier to a blueberry jamboree in Pasco County, it’s going to be a festive and fun weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 615 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

The St. Pete Pier is holding its first Cinco de Mayo Fiesta on Saturday from 1-9 p.m. at Spa Beach Park.

The festival will feature live music from traditional Mexican bands, Mariachis, family-friendly games, tacos, tequila and more.

Tickets are required for the festival and can be purchased online in advance for $15 and will be $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $65 in advance and include four complementary drinks, private bathrooms and light snacks.

Location: 1717 Ken Thompson Parkway, Sarasota

The 2022 Seagrass Survey Festival will be held on Saturday at the Sarasota Sailing Squadron. It’s a free nature festival from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., after the conclusion of the citizen science event where volunteers have surveyed seagrass throughout the county.

The festival will feature educational exhibits with hands-on actives, live music, kayak tours, watershed scavenger hunts, adopt your own vertical oyster garden opportunities and more.

Location: 1000 East Harrison Street, Tampa

The carnival will take place on Saturday starting at noon at Perry Harvey Sr. Park. Tickets range from $15 to $65.

The multicultural event will feature live concerts, a free street parade from noon to 3 p.m., food and family fun.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Armature Works is celebrating “National Pet Adoption Day” on Saturday with the Tampa Bay Humane Society and Tito’s Vodka from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Eight dogs will be available for adoption at the event and donations for the shelter will be taken. Guests are encouraged to donate dog supplies and dog food for a raffle ticket for each item donated. The prize will be a $50 Armature Works gift card and a Tito’s Vodka gift bag.

A pop-up mimosa bar will start at 10 a.m. and Tito’s samples will be offered between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Location: 151 2nd Ave N, St. Petersburg

The festival begins Thursday and goes on through Sunday in St. Petersburg. There will be workshops, panels, parties and more in addition to independent films.

The schedule of all independent films is posted online and is colored coded by documentary films, feature films, short films and foreign features. Workshops, special events and parties are listed as well.

Tickets range from $10 to $150.

Location: 12128 State Rd 52, Hudson

This year’s jamboree will be held Friday and Saturday. Parking and admission are free.

There will be food, entertainment, vendor booths and over $2,000 in raffles donated by sponsors. There will also be 50/50 raffles held every hour. Saturday, there will be a blueberry pancake breakfast presented by Wesley Brotherhood of Hudson from 8-10 a.m.

Location: 250 Westshore Plaza, Tampa

Rome comes to Tampa this weekend when Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition opens Friday at WestShore Plaza.

The exhibit presents museum-quality, near life-size reproductions of the Sistine Chapel. The paintings were reproduced using licensed high-definition photos and were brought to life using a special printing technique.

The exhibition is open Wednesdays-Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Friday through June 26. Tickets start at $20.20 for adults and $14 per child. Discounts for seniors, students, military and family bundles are available.

Location: 100 4th Street S, St. Petersburg

The Taco & Tequila Crawl is back on Saturday. Those wanting to celebrate can enjoy exclusive margarita, tequila and beer specials.

A ticket to the event includes three tacos or tequila shots, discounted margaritas, beer and tequila shots, a crawl map, access to a professional photographer and DJs and entertainment across various crawl locations.

Locations include Five Bucks Drinkery, Banana Hammock, Garden Room, Thirsty First and One Night Stand for the after party.