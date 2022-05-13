TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There are so many events across the Tampa Bay area this weekend; varied from tacos and tequila, to walks and runs.

Enjoy margaritas in Vinoy Park, walk to support Best Buddies at Raymond James Stadium, get a tattoo in Sarasota and more.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 134-170 107th Ave, Treasure Island

The City of Treasure Island is hosting its annual block party on Saturday from 6-10 p.m. around the clock tower downtown.

There will be live performances and downtown restaurants will be running full menus with outdoor dining. Vendors will be also be set up for shopping.

The Treasure Island Chamber of Commerce outlines road closures and detours for those looking to travel around the event.

Location: 701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg

A taco and margarita event will be held at Vinoy Park on Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. The event’s Facebook page touts Mexican dishes from over 25 food vendors. Tickets are available now, presented by Brewed Life Festivals.

Location: 801 N Tamiami Trl, Sarasota

The first Sarasota Tattoo Expo will be hosted by Ink Masters Tattoo Show, running Friday through Sunday. It will feature live tattooing by over 80 artists from all over the country. There will be free raffles of up to $1,200 in free tattoos throughout the weekend.

Tickets are only available at the door.

Location: 110 Veterans Memorial Lane, Safety Harbor

The Hippie Dash is returning to Safety Harbor on Saturday. The race includes a 10K and 5K run, as well as a 15K “Keep on Trucking Challenge”, a “Flower Child Fun Run” for kids and a one-mile walk for walkers, dogs and strollers.

After the race, participants can enjoy live music, free snacks and beer, face painting and yoga. Those attending are encouraged to wear their best “hippie” gear and prizes will be awarded for best dressed in a variety of categories.

Location: 500 3rd St NW, Winter Haven

SPCA Florida is holding an event to benefit its Emergency Response Team on Saturday from 7-10 p.m.

In addition to live entertainment from band “Smokepoint,” there will be raffles for a full-size drum set, a guitar package, a karaoke machine and more.

Location: 7727 Boyette Rd, Wesley Chapel

Wesley Chapel District Park and Pasco County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will be showing “Jungle Cruise” on Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. at Wesley Chapel District Park.

The event is free and there will be refreshments and popcorn.

Location: 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

The annual walk will be held at Raymond James Stadium in support for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The event will be held in Lot 6D of the stadium and opening ceremonies begin at 9:30 a.m.

Location: Bay to Bay Boulevard, from Dale Mabry Highway to Bayshore Boulevard.

Walk Bike Tampa will be holding a Share the Road bicycle ride on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The ride will take place in the “sharrow” lanes of the roads, which tell drivers to expect bicyclists and to use the full lane with them.

The event begins at the southeast corner of Dale Mabry Highway and Bay to Bay Boulevard.