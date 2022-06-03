TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite the potential for a tropical storm, events are still scheduled for the Tampa Bay area this weekend.

From the Rays Pride Night, to a Seafood Boil, there’s plenty to do to keep you busy.

Check back with WFLA.com to see if any of these events have been cancelled or postponed. Stay safe out there! You can find the current forecast here.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com

Location: 6312 Dartmouth Ave, St. Petersburg

The C&C Lemonade Factory in St. Petersburg is scheduled to open its 6th Annual Lemonade Stand to raise funds for pediatric cancer research on Saturday.

Eight-year-old Cancer survivor Caroline Gallagher and her sister, 6-year-old Charlotte, came up with the idea one morning in 2017 and have been hosting fundraisers ever since.

Caroline was 18 months old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Just six months later, her cousin Julia was also diagnosed. After more than two years of treatment, Caroline is cancer-free. Julia, sadly, passed away.

The event will feature the Buccaneers cheerleaders, the Rowdies mascot Pelican Pete, face painting, balloon animals, a photo booth, a St. Pete Fire Rescue firetruck, raffles, and more.

In addition to the lemonade stand, other events will take place throughout June. You can find more information online.

Location: 4500 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa

Southern Brewery and Winery will have a seafood boil on Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.

Tickets are available online, starting at $43. They include a pound of pink jumbo shrimp, a half pound of smoked sausage, red potatoes, corn, and a 16 ounce pour of beer.

The brewery will also have a line up of summer beers.

Location: 2223 N Westshore Blvd, Tampa

The Culver’s Food Truck is headed to International Plaza on Saturday and will feature free frozen custard and cheese curds.

It also includes”[A] Tampa-themed cheese sculpture, featuring a pirate ship, manatee and palm trees, hand-carved in real time from over 80 lbs. of cheddar!”

The From “Wisconsin With Love” tour has 17 stops throughout the country.

Location: 1 Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

The Tampa Bay Rays are celebrating Pride Night at the Trop on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.

Tickets start at $30.

You can find more information on Pride in the Tampa Bay area here.

Location: 3128 Beach Blvd S, Gulfport

Gulfport Pride will take place from noon until Sunset on Saturday. There will be live music and a street market with more than 130 local vendors.

Admission and parking for Pride are free.

You can find more information on Pride in the Tampa Bay area here.

Location: 14013 N 22nd Street, Tampa

To celebrate National Caribbean Heritage Month, the University Area Community Development Organization will present the event from 2-8 p.m. at University Area Community Park.

The event has live performances and tickets start at $15.

Location: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

As the Tampa Bay Lightning look for a “threepeat,” the team will be hosting watch parties for the Eastern Conference Finals.

Eastern Conference Final Watch Parties will be held at Amalie Arena with live entertainment, appearances from Thunder Bug and other personalities, and more.

Location: 2200 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay’s largest vintage market will have over 30 vendors with furniture, décor, jewelry and more.

The indoor market will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.