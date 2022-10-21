This week, the Open Beer Championships honored some of the best — and funniest — beers of 2022. (Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another busy, fun fall weekend in the Tampa Bay area and there is plenty to do for those of all ages.

There are plenty of events involving beer, including Beer, Bands & BBQ in Sarasota and Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest, and while they are also family-friendly, there are still purely kid-friendly events, like a drive-thru pumpkin patch hosted by the Hillsborough County sheriff.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 249 Windward Passage, Clearwater

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium will host the second weekend of its “Boos and Bubbles” Halloween event Friday and Saturday.

The aquarium said there will be billions of bubbles and families will be able to participate in a dance “Bubble Party” hosted by “DJ Boo.” There will be photo opportunities and festive family fun, including a magic show and “spooktacular” underwater dolphin presentations. A free boat ride is also included and can be reserved on site.

Boos and Bubble event access is included with general admission after 4 p.m.

Location: 1 Causeway Blvd, Dunedin

The first Honeymoon Island Fall Fest will take place on Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, in the Oasis Beach parking lot and on the beach.

There will be a pop-up arts market, food trucks, live music and an array of engaging education booths. There will be an “Idol” talent show on Sunday at noon.

Food trucks include Westchase BBQ, Kookie Krums, Anytime Anywhere Seafood and more.

The event is free with admission to Honeymoon Island State Park.

Location: 335 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Beers on the Pier is returning to the St. Petersburg Museum of History on Saturday after a three-year hiatus.

There will be over 20 unique brewers from Florida to California offering unlimited samplings with the event’s souvenir sampling cups..

Presale tickets are available online for $40 and tickets will be $45 the day of the event.

Location: 2008 E. 8th Ave, Tampa

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Chad Chronister will once again be hosting their drive-thru pumpkin patch, and this year’s will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will take place at the Sheriff’s Operations Center and is free of charge.

The sheriff and deputies will pass out free pumpkins and pre-packaged goodie bags to all families who visit.

Location: 400 Bonnet Springs Blvd, Lakeland

After years in development, Bonnet Springs Park will be opening to the public in Lakeland on Saturday and festivities will continue in to Sunday.

Key areas to the 168-acre park include a kids tree house, a lagoon boardwalk, a canopy walk, botanical gardens and a greenhouse, a butterfly house and much more.

There will be a variety of event happening for the grand opening weekend, including DJs in the central green, encounters with animals from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Gatorland, train rides, mascot meet-and-greets, a market and much more.

Location: 480 Bayshore Dr SE

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the St. Petersburg International Folk Fair will return for its 47th year on Saturday at Albert Whitted Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The International Folk Fair will transform the park with a multitude of ethnic crafts, arts, foods, cooking demonstrations and special entertainment, according to its website.

The fair features more than 25 ethnic group members ready to share their culture and traditions with those in attendance. On Saturday, there will be a special “Grand Parade of Nations.”

Tickets are available online or at the door and range from $6-$12.

Location: 11225 Race Track Rd, Tampa

The Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 26th annual Upper Tampa Bay Oktoberfest starting Friday and lasting through Sunday.

The event’s website said it is Tampa’s largest and most authentic Oktoberfest, featuring German food, drink, music, dancing, contest and more. There will also be a carnival, arts and crafts and food vendors.

Location: 7289 Palmer Blvd, Sarasota

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 1, but due to Hurricane Ian, will now be held on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at the Sarasota Farm Bureau, hosted by The Music Compound.

There will be food trucks and beer available throughout the day. Guests are asked to bring their own lawn chair to enjoy the live music.

Admission is $5 and free for kids 10 and under. Proceeds benefit Hereos Welcome Home and Thanks to Giving Trees.