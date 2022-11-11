TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it’s going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.

From brews by the water, to ZZ Top playing in Plant City, to races around St. Petersburg, there’s no shortage of fun things to do.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 100 Library Lane, Tarpon Springs

The free event will feature nautical and food-related art, crafts, fishing apparel, kitchen and cooking items, food samples and more at Craig Park starting on Friday and lasting through Sunday.

The three-day festival is hosted by The Tarpon Spring Merchant’s Association.

The pet and family-friendly event offers complimentary admission, parking and a shuttle service.

Location: 411 St. Armands Circle, Sarasota

The 33rd annual festival returns to St. Armands Circle this weekend and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The event will feature a broad spectrum of mediums including sculpture, photography, glass, paintings, mixed media, jewelry and more from 200 artists. A full list of exhibitors can be found online.

Admission is free to the art festival.

Location: 480 Bayshore Dr SE, St. Petersburg

Events at the three-day St. Pete Run Fest include a half marathon, 10K, Kids Youth Runs, challenges and a sold-out 5K race. There will also be music, craft beer and “The Rollin’ Oats Wellness Market and Café.”

The race courses highlight downtown St. Pete and its surrounding historic neighborhoods and murals, as well as the waterfront.

Online registration is open until all events are sold out.

Location: 1301 South Frontage Rd, Plant City

Wish Farms is celebrating 100 years while giving back with the second year of Pixie Rock, which will take place Saturday from 4 p.m. to midnight.

There will be local cuisine, beverages, live music and a silent auction. Performers include ZZ Top, Bishop Briggs, Saint Motel, Blanco Brown, Kim Richey and Shevonne.

Tickets to Pixie Rock are available online and general admission is $125.

Location: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Tickets are available online for Saturday’s Beer at the Pier event at the St. Pete Pier.

There will be unlimited beer sampling exclusively from breweries located in Pinellas County from 1:30-5 p.m.

“Breweries from Tarpon Springs to Clearwater to St. Pete will be represented in this unique beer festival featuring local craft brewers, local food vendors, beer talk, and more,” a page for the event says.

General admission tickets are $35 and VIP tickets that include an hour of early access are $65.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Red Bull is bringing its 8-foot gap skateboarding competition to Armature Works on Friday from 7-9 p.m.

Skateboarders from all over the world will attempt to land their best tricks. The competition will take place near the South Lawn and admission is free for spectators. Pop-up bars will also be serving wine, beer, cocktails and red bull.

The competition is also free for participants and registration is available online.

The winner of the competition will go on to compete in Mind the Gap Atlanta later this year.

Location: 1910 North Ola Avenue Tampa

The Heights District is presenting its inaugural Brews and Blues Fest at Armature Works on Saturday from 5-10 p.m., presented by Cigar City.

The music lineup for the event includes Resident Barefoot, Branson Welsh Band and Kid Royal and the Holy Smokes.

Breweries include Cigar City Brewing, Yuengling, Keel Farms Cider, 7venth Sun Brewery, Crooked Thumb Brewery and more.

Tickets to the inaugural Brews and Blues Festival range from $10 to $65 and can be purchased online.

Location: 1700 North Highland Ave, Tampa

The International Food & Arts Festival is heading to Water Works Park on Saturday and Sunday with street foods, a fresh market, food trucks, sauces, spices, confections and more.

In addition to tasty food, there will also be artists, live painting, home décor, jewelry, fine crafts and more.