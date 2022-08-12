TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area as temperatures remain scorching and many kids have gone back to school.

From Bier Fest returning to Busch Gardens, other Oktoberfest kick-offs and celebrations of “813 Day” across Tampa, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 10165 N McKinley Dr, Tampa

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is preparing to serve up flavorful menu items and brews for its fifth annual Bier Fest, starting on Friday. The four week-long event will continue through Sept. 5.

Cabins at the park will serve more than 50 drink options, including seasonal, local and international brews.

Sampler tickets for the event start at $35 and are available in quantities of five, eight and 12 for an additional price to theme park admission. Samplers and theme park admission can be purchased online.

Location: 3727 Bahia Vista St, Sarasota

Another comic convention in the Tampa Bay area is going ahead this weekend in Sarasota at the Carlisle Conference Center.

The convention will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. A cosplay contest will take place at 4 p.m.

There will be over 100 vendors, a gaming room, special guests, panels and more.

Tickets can be purchased online.

Location: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Sparkman Wharf is gearing up to celebrate “813” day in August by giving back to benefit the community.

“813” Day, or Aug. 13, is a play on Tampa’s area code. Sparkman Wharf will begin celebrating the day a little early, with a social media fundraiser than began Aug. 8.

Sparkman Wharf will donated $5 (up to $1,000) to Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful for every photo taken in front of the Sparkman Wharf “TAMPA” sign that is posted to social media from Aug. 8 through “813 Day” itself.

On the actual day, guests can enjoy live music from local bands from 3-5 p.m. and 6-10 p.m., as well as a variety of $8.13 specials from various retailers. Beginning at 8:13 p.m., the first 50 people to visit Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream will receive a free ice cream scoop and the first 20 people to visit JoToro Kitchen & Tequila Bar will get a complimentary mi casa margarita.

Location: 400 1st St. S, St. Petersburg

A favorite of many little ones, the pups will be back on stage in a pirate-themed adventure on Saturday and Sunday at the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg.

Tickets for the show are available online for 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. showings both dates.

Location: 2010 North Avenida Republica de Cuba, Tampa

The quest to find the best burger in the Tampa Bay area, presented by EuroBake, heads to the Cuban Club in Ybor City on Saturday from 3-11 p.m.

Multiple tiers of tickets are available online, including the “#VooDie Food Fight” burger tasting ticket, which includes general admission to live performances, burger tastings, a vote for the best burger in the area and a bid on auction items.

Locations participating include Bearded Monkey Twisted Q, D’s Village Catering, Fat Rabbit Pub, Fo’Cheesy and more.

Location: 1208 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Pour House Tampa is hosting an adoption event with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay this Saturday from 2-6 p.m.

Cats and dogs will be available for adoption. There will also be a raffle to benefit the shelter, as well as freebies, pet treats, a pet photo booth and more.

Location: AMC locations across the Tampa Bay area

“E.T. – The Extra-Terrestrial” is returning to AMC theaters in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary and can be seen in various locations across the Tampa Bay area.

Tickets to available showings at theaters in Tampa, Brandon, Lakeland, Sarasota and more can be found online. Showings begin Friday at 4 p.m.

Location: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Michael Bublé is bringing his “Higher” tour across 27 cities, and Tampa’s on deck this Saturday at 8 p.m. at Amalie Arena.

Tickets are still available online starting at $65.