TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area and there’s fun for the entire family on deck.

There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Bolts Brew Fest 2022 is scheduled to take place on Friday at Amalie Arena. VIP admission begins at 6 p.m. and general admission begins at 8 p.m. and lasts through 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature hundreds of beer options from more than 50 local, national and international brands. The event will also feature games, photo opportunities and other fun surprises.

Location: 5202 Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City

Shop local at Keel Farms on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the winery’s local craft market festival.

Local vendors will be selling art, home goods, jewelry and more.

Location: 2200 2nd Ave S, St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay’s largest monthly vintage market will take place in St. Petersburg this weekend from 4-5 p.m.

Treasures include vintage décor, furniture, clothing, jewelry, antiques and more.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission is free, outside of “First Dibs Friday,” which will take place Aug. 5 for $5 admission.

Location: 1411 E 11th Ave, Tampa

A musical fairy tale of the history of Jose Gaspar will be presented at Tampa Fringe Festival on Saturday at 9 p.m.

“Rumors have swirled for centuries! Was Gaspar the Pirate actually a woman? Meet Gasparella, a girl who always felt a little ‘Different,'” the event’s Facebook page says.

Location: 1120 East Kennedy Blvd, Suite 151, Tampa

Elegant Evening Events is presenting a “date night” bridal expo on Saturday from 7-11 p.m.

The event will showcase local wedding vendors as well as a bridal fashion show, showcasing gowns, suits, tuxedos and more.

A question and answer period with those in the industry is also planned.

Tickets are available online and range from $20-$40.

Location: 4813 N Grady Ave, Tampa

Two Shepherds Taproom, the first dog bar in Tampa, is hosting a veterans meetup on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Veteran-owned Liberty Smokehouse food truck will be serving food from noon until 9 p.m.

Owning a dog isn’t a requirement for the event, but those with pups should pre-register and upload vaccination records online.

Location: 2106 W Main St, Tampa

The Bay Cannon Beer Company in West Tampa is celebrating its three-year anniversary with new releases of beer, food and live music.

Location: 1602 W Snow Ave, Tampa

The Fresh Market takes place every first Sunday of the month in Hyde Park Village form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The farmers market features over 80 local vendors selling produce, handcrafted goods and more.

The event is pet-friendly.