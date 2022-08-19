TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s going to be an interesting weekend here in the Tampa Bay area with so many different events to choose from.

Everything from a new circus, from the halfway celebration to Tampa Bay Beer Week, to a car show Saturday morning in Armature Works, there’s something for everyone.

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

“Cool Zoo,” an educational wildlife exhibit featuring experiences with exotic animals is hosting the 2022 Tampa Home Show at the Tampa Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

There will be vendors in home services, home improvement and goods, pet experts and more.

Attendees will get to meet Cool Zoo’s animal ambassadors like kangaroos, alligators and boa constrictors.

Location: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

Flip Circus will stop at Westfield Brandon starting on Friday and lasting through Sept. 5.

The traditional circus experience will take place inside an air conditioned red and white big top tent. There will be clowns, acrobats, jugglers, aerialists, hand-balancers, dare devils and more.

Tickets are $25 for children and $40 for adults and are available online.

Location: 711 N Franklin St, Tampa

The Tampa Theatre is celebrating the 80th anniversary of classic “Casablanca” during its summer series with a showing on both Saturday and Sunday.

General admission tickets are $10 and $7 for Tampa Theatre members. Tickets are available online.

Location: 4639 Birdsong Blvd, Lutz

The Infinity Aero Club of Tampa Aviation Day & Movie Night for families interested in aviation will take place on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be drones, flight simulators, airplane flights and more, with the movie being shown after sunset. Those attending are asked to bring folding chairs and bug spray. Hotdogs and candy will be on sale.

An RSVP is required and can be made by emailing ricardo@infinityaeroclub.com.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

After two years away, the celebration of beer, which marks the midway point to Tampa Bay Beer Week (TBBW), is back at Armature Works.

Halfway There: A Celebration of Beer is TBBW’s biggest fundraiser to help make the event even bigger and better.

There will be 60 breweries participating and ticketholders can come and go as they please to enjoy Armature Works’ food options.

Tickets are available online for presale for $65 and are $75 at the door.

Location: 245 W Central Ave, Suit 102, Winter Haven

Union Taproom is hosting its Dog Days of Summer Paw-ty for beer lovers and their pups on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Humane Society will be on site with dogs looking for their forever homes. There will also be pet vendors, live music and a pet costume contest at 3 p.m.

Location: 3338 Land O’ Lakes Blvd, Land O’ Lakes

In The Loop Brewing is hosting goat yoga on Sunday at 10 a.m. Goats will interact with those attending during the class that’s designed for all skill levels.

Tickets for the event are $40 online and include one free drink of beer or wine.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

All car enthusiasts, from collector cars, exotic, hot rods and more are welcome at Armature Works this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the Rides By the River. The Buddy Brew & Craving Donuts trucks will be onsite.

The car show’s Facebook event has more information on how those wanting to participate and display their cars can do so.

Prime spots can be purchased online.