TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s Fourth of July weekend here in the Tampa Bay area and there is plenty to do for those with all interests.

From pie bake-offs to plenty of fireworks,

These events are presented in no particular order. If you know of anything going on throughout the area in the future, send an email to online@wfla.com.

Location: Across the Tampa Bay area

Many Tampa Bay residents are expected to attend celebrations across the area for the Fourth of July.

If you and your family are looking for something to do, News Channel 8 has a list of Fourth of July events, including Boom By The Bay in Tampa and fireworks at the St. Pete Pier.

Location: 140 University Town Center Drive, Sarastoa

On Saturday and Sunday, from 2-9 p.m. in parking lot four of The Mall at University Town Center, there will be over 50 food trucks and vendors, a zone for families with games, face painting, bounce houses and more.

Entry to both days of the event are free and will conclude with fireworks at Nathan Benderson Park.

Location: 201 E Main Str, Lakeland

A food truck rally will be held in Munn Park, with a DJ truck before the fireworks display on Sunday.

The food truck list includes Slider Guys, Got Desserts, Chief’s Chill Out and more.

Location: 190 S Fla Ave, Bartow

Front Page Brewing Company is kicking off Fourth of July weekend with a pie bake-off.

“Do you, or someone you know, make an awesome pie? Well, let’s see what you’ve got at our first ever Pie Bake-off. Kick off your 4th of July weekend by entering to win a cash prize,” the Facebook event says.

The event is free to enter and more information can be found here. Tickets for tasting are $5 at the door.

Location: 38116 5th Ave., Zephyrhills

The seventh annual Summerfest is returning to Zephr Lake Park on Saturday from noon until 9:30 p.m.

There will be live music, food trucks, a petting zone, waterslides and more. The night will end with a fireworks show.

Admission to the event is free.

Location: 400 Benjamin Franklin Dr, Sarasota

The 37th annual Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix will take place starting Friday at Lido Beach.

Races and festivities will begin on Friday and last throughout Sunday.

“Bayfront Fireworks Spectacular” will take place on Monday at the Sarasota Bayfront at 9 p.m.

Location: 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

With Boom By The Bay in Tampa, the Straz Center is putting on a Fourth of July concert in celebration with Jennifer Real.

“When it comes to captivating sounds, Jennifer Real is the real deal. Her trained musical talent inspires all who happen to hear her vocal prowess. Jennifer’s genuine enthusiasm and commanding stage presence wow audiences and make for a memorable performance,” a press release stated.

Location: 1 Legoland Way, Winter Haven

Legoland is celebrating Independence Day with the return of Red, White & Boom! on starting Saturday, lasting through Monday.

There will be a new fireworks show, titled “Touch the Sky.”

Families are able to enjoy patriotic Lego build activities, all included with general admission, as well as a free complimentary glasses that transform the fireworks in to Lego bricks.

Location: 615 Channelside Dr, Tampa

On Monday, Independence Day festivities kick off at Sparkman Wharf at 4 p.m.

There will be family-friendly activities, live entertainment, a game zone on the wharf presented by Busch Gardens and more, before the Boom By the Bay fireworks presentation.