TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Leaders with Tampa Bay Water are talking about new restrictions Monday. Portions of the area are dealing with the worst drought conditions in decades.

TBW covers Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties.

“We’re at about a 7.6 rainfall deficit and we’re at the beginning of the dry season,” spokesperson Brandon Moore said. “We would normally see this at the end of the dry season in spring. So, that being the deficit coming out of rainy season is a concern.”

According to Moore, the region has enough drinking water. He emphasizes that the 1.5 billion gallon reservoir in Hillsborough County is at about 80%. Leaders with the Southwest Florida Water Management District are considering restricting lawn watering to a single day each week.

Moore said that now is the time for families to consider water conservation efforts.

“If it does run, skip a week,” Moore said. “Do little things like turning off the water when you’re brushing your teeth, making sure your sprinklers aren’t broken, fix leaking toilets or other leaks in your house. All of that can save thousands of gallons of water and really make an impact on the region.”

The board of TBW is scheduled to meet on Monday at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the water restriction proposal in the region. Moore said they’ll send a representative to the SFWM meeting for the vote on Tuesday.

If approved, the restrictions will go into effect on Dec. 1.