Tampa Bay Trump supporters hold last car parade before Biden inauguration

TAMPA (WFLA) — A “Tamp Bay Trump Train” car rally is scheduled to take place from St. Petersburg to Tampa Saturday.

A pro-Trump social media flyer welcomed all Trump supporters to gather for the “last rally before inauguration,” which is scheduled for Wednesday.

The itinerary lays out a timeline of events for Saturday, starting with “flag waving” at 10 a.m. on 4th Street North in St. Petersburg.

The group will then hold an 11:45 a.m. prayer followed by the pledge and national anthem. The car parade then departs at noon onto I-275, across the Howard Frankland Bridge and into Tampa.

The rally will head onto I-4 east towrad I-75 south, make a stop in Ruskin, then head south until they make it across the Skyway Bridge and back into St. Petersburg.

The parade of cars will try to match a 45 mile-per-hour speed the entire journey, the flyer says. The route ends at Gandy Beach around 3 p.m.

