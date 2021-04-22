Tampa Bay takes part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents from around Tampa Bay will get the opportunity Saturday to safely dispose of their unused prescription medications as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The annual drug take back event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for residents to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse if medications fall into the wrong hands.

Residents can go to any of the following locations anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to dispose of any unused or unwanted prescription drugs.

Hillsborough County

Brandon Regional Hospital 425 S. Parsons Avenue, Brandon, Florida 33511 (Medical plaza directly across from the hospital)

CVS Pharmacy 2911 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33612

CVS Pharmacy 3102 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33611

CVS Pharmacy 2302 James L Redman Parkway, Plant City, Florida 33563

Walgreens 8398 Sheldon Road, Tampa, Florida 33615

Walgreens 17511 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33615

Walgreens 315 W. Platt Street, Tampa, Florida 33606



Pinellas County

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital 501 6th Avenue S, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, Florida 34698

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo, Florida 33778

Walgreens 1880 N Belcher Road, Clearwater, Florida 33765

Highland Lakes Clubhouse 3300 MacGregor Drive, Palm Harbor, Florida 34684

St. Pete Beach Community Center 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706

Walgreens 2295 E. Bay Drive, Largo, Florida 33771

Largo Police Department 201 Highland Avenue, Largo, Florida 33770



Polk County

Lake Hamilton Police Department 119 2nd Street, Lake Hamilton, Florida 33851

Davenport Police Department 16 W Bay Street, Davenport, Florida 33837

Auburndale Police Department 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale, Florida 33823

Winter Haven Police Department 125 S Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven, Florida 33881

Poinciana Medical Center 325 Cypress Parkway, Poinciana, Florida 34759

Lake Alfred Police Department 190 N. Seminole Avenue, Lake Alfred, Florida 33850

Lakeland Police Department 219 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801

Haines City Police Department 35400 US Highway 27, Haines City, Florida 33844

Lake Wales Police Department 133 E. Tillman Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida 33853

Bartow Police Department 450 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Florida 33830



Pasco County

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office 8700 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey, Florida 34654

Port Richey Police Department 6333 Ridge Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668

Zephyrhills Police Department 6118 8th Street, Zephyrhills, Florida 33542

The Shops at Wiregrass 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543 (1st-floor parking garage)



Citrus County

Walmart 1936 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465

Walmart 2461 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness, Florida 34453

Walmart 6885 S. Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa, Florida 34446



Manatee County

City of Holmes Beach Police Department 5801 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217



Sarasota County

Sarasota Police Department 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34237

Venice Police Department 1575 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34292

North Port Police Department 4980 City Hall Boulevard, North Port, Florida 34286

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34232



For more information on National Drug Takeback Day, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.