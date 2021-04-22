Tampa Bay takes part in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Residents from around Tampa Bay will get the opportunity Saturday to safely dispose of their unused prescription medications as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
The annual drug take back event aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means for residents to dispose of prescription drugs while also educating the public about the potential for abuse if medications fall into the wrong hands.
Residents can go to any of the following locations anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to dispose of any unused or unwanted prescription drugs.
Hillsborough County
- Brandon Regional Hospital
- 425 S. Parsons Avenue, Brandon, Florida 33511 (Medical plaza directly across from the hospital)
- CVS Pharmacy
- 2911 E. Fowler Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33612
- CVS Pharmacy
- 3102 W. Gandy Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33611
- CVS Pharmacy
- 2302 James L Redman Parkway, Plant City, Florida 33563
- Walgreens
- 8398 Sheldon Road, Tampa, Florida 33615
- Walgreens
- 17511 Bruce B Downs Boulevard, Tampa, Florida 33615
- Walgreens
- 315 W. Platt Street, Tampa, Florida 33606
Pinellas County
- Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital
- 501 6th Avenue S, St. Petersburg, Florida 33701
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office North District Station
- 2496 Bayshore Boulevard, Dunedin, Florida 34698
- Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Administration Building
- 10750 Ulmerton Road, Largo, Florida 33778
- Walgreens
- 1880 N Belcher Road, Clearwater, Florida 33765
- Highland Lakes Clubhouse
- 3300 MacGregor Drive, Palm Harbor, Florida 34684
- St. Pete Beach Community Center
- 7701 Boca Ciega Drive, St. Pete Beach, Florida 33706
- Walgreens
- 2295 E. Bay Drive, Largo, Florida 33771
- Largo Police Department
- 201 Highland Avenue, Largo, Florida 33770
Polk County
- Lake Hamilton Police Department
- 119 2nd Street, Lake Hamilton, Florida 33851
- Davenport Police Department
- 16 W Bay Street, Davenport, Florida 33837
- Auburndale Police Department
- 2 Bobby Green Plaza, Auburndale, Florida 33823
- Winter Haven Police Department
- 125 S Lake Silver Drive, Winter Haven, Florida 33881
- Poinciana Medical Center
- 325 Cypress Parkway, Poinciana, Florida 34759
- Lake Alfred Police Department
- 190 N. Seminole Avenue, Lake Alfred, Florida 33850
- Lakeland Police Department
- 219 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801
- Haines City Police Department
- 35400 US Highway 27, Haines City, Florida 33844
- Lake Wales Police Department
- 133 E. Tillman Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida 33853
- Bartow Police Department
- 450 N. Broadway Avenue, Bartow, Florida 33830
Pasco County
- Pasco County Sheriff’s Office
- 8700 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey, Florida 34654
- Port Richey Police Department
- 6333 Ridge Road, Port Richey, Florida 34668
- Zephyrhills Police Department
- 6118 8th Street, Zephyrhills, Florida 33542
- The Shops at Wiregrass
- 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, Florida 33543 (1st-floor parking garage)
Citrus County
- Walmart
- 1936 N. Lecanto Highway, Beverly Hills, Florida 34465
- Walmart
- 2461 E. Gulf to Lake Highway, Inverness, Florida 34453
- Walmart
- 6885 S. Suncoast Boulevard, Homosassa, Florida 34446
Manatee County
- City of Holmes Beach Police Department
- 5801 Marina Drive, Holmes Beach, Florida 34217
Sarasota County
- Sarasota Police Department
- 2099 Adams Lane, Sarasota, Florida 34237
- Venice Police Department
- 1575 E. Venice Avenue, Venice, Florida 34292
- North Port Police Department
- 4980 City Hall Boulevard, North Port, Florida 34286
- Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office
- 6010 Cattleridge Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida 34232
For more information on National Drug Takeback Day, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.