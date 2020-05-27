Tampa Bay summer camps set to open during pandemic with big changes in place

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Summer camps will look different this year compared to the past all thanks to COVID-19.

Many organizations have changed the way their camps will operate this summer to make sure they are in compliance with CDC guidelines. The number of kids attending will be limited, cleaning will increase, and social distancing will take place.

The Museum of Science and Industry tell 8 On Your Side they have been working since they closed in March to figure out how they were going to be able to offer their summer camp to kids.

Laurie Loggins is an Oldsmar resident and signed her 5-year-old son up for a summer camp at their local rec center. She tells 8 On Your Side she is still on the fence about the decision.

“I thought things would be a lot clearer by now whether that would be an acceptable option or not. And unfortunately we are in a period where we don’t know what’s going to be at the end of the week,” said Loggins.

Many camps have laid out their new guidelines for camp to help parents understand the changes that have been made.

MOSI published this FAQ sheet about their summer camps and how things will be operating because of COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: