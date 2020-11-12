Road closures: Tampa Bay streets impassable due to flooding from Eta

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents are waking up to flooded yards and streets Thursday morning after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta soaked the area on Wednesday.

Flooding was reported across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

In Longboat Key, several people were evacuated to shelters after their homes took in water near Russell Street in ‘The Village’ area, and along St. Jude Drive.

Several streets in Tampa are completely underwater. Major roadways, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway were closed. The Skyway and the westbound lanes of the Causeway remain closed Thursday morning.

The City of Tampa is telling residents to avoid the following areas:

Bay to Bay at Westshore (standing water in both directions)

Lamb at Westshore-Schiller (standing water)

Longfellow at Westshore (standing water)

MLK/Rome-Farris (Rome impassable both ways, waiting for barricades)

Plant at Bayshore (impassible leaving TGH)

River at Wilder (standing water, but traffic is getting through)

Swann at Brevard (southbound Brevard is impassible)

