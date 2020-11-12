LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Road closures: Tampa Bay streets impassable due to flooding from Eta

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay residents are waking up to flooded yards and streets Thursday morning after heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta soaked the area on Wednesday.

Flooding was reported across Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties.

In Longboat Key, several people were evacuated to shelters after their homes took in water near Russell Street in ‘The Village’ area, and along St. Jude Drive.

Several streets in Tampa are completely underwater. Major roadways, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway were closed. The Skyway and the westbound lanes of the Causeway remain closed Thursday morning.

The City of Tampa is telling residents to avoid the following areas:

  • Bay to Bay at Westshore (standing water in both directions)
  • Lamb at Westshore-Schiller (standing water)
  • Longfellow at Westshore (standing water)
  • MLK/Rome-Farris (Rome impassable both ways, waiting for barricades)
  • Plant at Bayshore (impassible leaving TGH)
  • River at Wilder (standing water, but traffic is getting through)
  • Swann at Brevard (southbound Brevard is impassible)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss