Tampa Bay soldier provides homeless vets hot meals for holiday

TAMPA (WFLA) – A local servicewoman is giving back to veterans transitioning out of homelessness, by getting them in the holiday spirit with food for the body and soul.

Army Specialist Jayla Young performed a special song she composed at a holiday dinner at the James Cole Village in Tampa.

Volunteers of America hosted the event, which also included a free hot meal and gifts for all the veterans who reside in the village. 

This is the first time the non-profit partnered with Young for the holiday luncheon. 

“I have a song called Soldiers Sacrifices and it is a tribute to our current soldiers who are serving and also our fallen soldiers,” Young said.

The James Cole Village is part of a grant-funded program that provides transitional housing and supportive services to homeless veterans. It helps them to stabilize and prepare for a life of independence.

“We work with them. We have case management that provides services and helps them find affordable housing… affordable permanent housing. We have a great need here,” said Ellie Kane of Volunteers of America.

Veterans are able to stay in the program for up to two years.   

