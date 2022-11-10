TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many Tampa Bay districts canceled school on Thursday due to impacts felt in the area from Tropical Storm Nicole.

Many of these districts already had Friday scheduled as a day off school for students due to the Veterans Day holiday.

School districts, such as Hillsborough and Citrus, have already announced when make up days for the storm closures will be, if necessary.

Hillsborough County Schools will remain closed Friday for Veterans Day.

Superintendent Addison Davis said on Wednesday that to preserve the school district’s Thanksgiving break, the make up day for Thursday will be Jan. 9.

Pinellas County Schools will reopen on Friday. After school events scheduled for Friday will occur as scheduled.

Information on the district’s make up day will be announced at a later time, according to the district.

Pasco County Schools will reopen Friday.

The one-week Thanksgiving break will not be affected and it has not been determined how and when the time for Thursday’s cancelation will be made up.

Polk County Schools and offices will be closed Friday.

Information regarding any potential make up time at the district has not be posted to its website.

Manatee County Schools will be closed Friday for Veterans Day.

The school district said due to the accumulation of instructional time built in to the county’s academic calendar, there will be no make-up day needed.

Sarasota County Schools will be open on Friday. Information on a make up day, if needed, was not listed on the school district’s website.

Hernando County Schools will be closed Friday. Information on a make up day, if needed, was not listed on the school district’s website.

Citrus County Schools are closed Friday.

Due to the storm closure, the last two half days before Christmas break, Dec. 21 and 22, will now be full days of school, according to the district.

Highlands County Schools are anticipated to reopen Friday, according to the school district’s website.

Hardee County Schools will reopen Friday.

DeSoto County Schools are expected to resume on Friday, according to the district’s website.