Tampa Bay schools to remain closed, finish school year online

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made it official Saturday afternoon that all Florida schools will remain closed through the end of this school year.

Now, districts in the Tamp Bay area are working to finish out the year online.

Below are the statements released by Tampa Bay area school superintendents and school districts on DeSantis’ decision:

“I believed in my heart that it was likely we would not return to our school campuses for the remainder of the year but that doesn’t make it easy to hear the official announcement from the state. I continue to be impressed by the resilience of all teachers, support staff, school and district-based leaders, and the willingness to create special moments for students during eLearning. I look forward to returning to a new level of normalcy soon.” HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY SUPERINTENDENT ADDISON DAVIS

Hillsborough County Public Schools Facebook Page

“We just got word that Governor DeSantis has recommended that schools statewide remain closed through the end of this school year. I support that recommendation. In Pasco County, our school campuses will remain closed. However, students will continue to be engaged with distance learning through May 27, the last day of school. Due to the potential health and safety risks, I could not, in good conscience, direct our students teachers, and staff to return in this environment.” PASCO COUNTY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT KURT BROWN

Pasco County Schools Facebook Page

“As superintendent, I and the Pinellas County School Board are in full agreement with the governor’s decision to continue with digital learning for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. The safety, health and well-being of our students, families, staff and community are of the utmost importance. We recognize that there are many end-of-year traditions and this time is exceptionally hard for our high school seniors and their families. We are working to ensure such celebrations, especially graduation, are honored and meaningful. During the first three weeks of digital learning, nearly 98 percent of our students engaged online. We are committed to continuously improve our supports for our staff, students and families with the ultimate goal of reaching 100 percent student participation.” PINELLAS COUNTY SCHOOLS SUPERINTENDENT MICHAEL GREGO

Pinellas County Schools Facebook Page

Polk County Public Schools Facebook Page

Hernando County Schools Facebook Page

Citrus County School District Facebook Page

School District of Manatee County Facebook Page

Sarasota County Schools Facebook Page

Hardee County School District Website

School Board of Highlands County Facebook Page