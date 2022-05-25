TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement presence is being beefed up at Tampa Bay schools following the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said it would increase law enforcement presence at area schools on Wednesday, which is the last day of school.

There are typically more officers on campus for the last day of classes, but the sheriff’s office said it was tightening security to ease concerns after Tuesday’s shooting.

“This is out of an abundance of caution to ensure that students’ last day of school is safe, and that teachers and staff remain safe the remainder of the week,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Hernando County school districts also confirmed there would be an increased police presence at area schools, out of an abundance of caution.

Officials said an 18-year-old gunman opened fire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, killing 19 students and two teachers before he was killed by a Border Patrol agent.

The attack was the nation’s deadliest school shooting since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Connecticut that left 26 victims dead.