POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — School districts across Tampa Bay are responding to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
The mass shooting at Robb Elementary School claimed the lives of at least 19 children and two teachers.
Some precautionary measures will be in place at Polk County Public Schools for the last few days of the school year.
District leaders released the following message after Tuesday’s massacre:
Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25), no backpacks will be allowed at all PCPS school sites for the remainder of the current school year.
The last day of school for students is Friday, May 27.
For the rest of this week, students may carry bags no larger than a small purse. Lunchboxes will still be permitted.
This is simply a precautionary measure. It is not uncommon for schools to implement additional security measures during the last days of the school year, when it is no longer necessary for students to carry backpacks or large purses.
If you feel that your child needs accommodations regarding this change, please contact your school’s administration.
We wish you a restful summer, and we look forward to seeing you and your child again next school year. Thank you.
Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis reacted to the shooting on Twitter saying:
Enough is enough. We must stand united with the community in Texas where unimaginable evil took the lives of innocent children and staff members today. Schools should be a sanctuary of safety for our students & employees. Our hearts are with the victims and their family members.
In Pasco County, Superintendent Kurt Browning posted the following to Twitter:
Supt Kurt Browning:The news of the school shooting in Texas is absolutely sickening. Our hearts go out to the victims & families affected by this tragedy. All SROs, security guards & staff will be laser focused on keeping students & staff safe on the last day of school tomorrow.