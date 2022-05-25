Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25), no backpacks will be allowed at all PCPS school sites for the remainder of the current school year.

The last day of school for students is Friday, May 27.

For the rest of this week, students may carry bags no larger than a small purse. Lunchboxes will still be permitted.

This is simply a precautionary measure. It is not uncommon for schools to implement additional security measures during the last days of the school year, when it is no longer necessary for students to carry backpacks or large purses.

If you feel that your child needs accommodations regarding this change, please contact your school’s administration.

We wish you a restful summer, and we look forward to seeing you and your child again next school year. Thank you.