Tampa Bay school districts offering free meals for students during Spring Break

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Spring Break approaches, several Tampa Bay school districts have decided to offer free meals to students even while schools are closed.

So far, Hillsborough County and Manatee County schools announced Wednesday they will be offering meals ahead of the week-long break.

Hillsborough County Public Schools

Hillsborough County Public Schools will provide Spring Break meal boxes to students 18 and under as well as to students 21 years and younger with special needs.

The boxes will be made available for pick up at the following locations from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday or families can visit the SILO Event Center, located at Brittany Way in Tampa, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Armwood HS

Blake HS

Bloomingdale HS

Brandon HS

Chamberlain HS

Durant HS

East Bay HS

Freedom HS

Gaither HS

Hillsborough HS

Jefferson HS

King HS

Lennard HS

Leto HS

Middleton HS

Newsome HS

Plant City HS

Plant HS

Riverview HS

Robinson HS

Spoto HS

Steinbrenner HS

Strawberry Crest HS

Sumner HS

Wharton HS

Kenly ES

McDonald ES

Giunta MS

Pizzo K-8

Shaw ES

Sulphur Springs K-8

Mango ES

The boxes will contain six days of breakfasts and lunches, and will include items such as a loaf of bread, peanut butter, canned tuna, chicken links, canned sliced fruit, mashed potatoes, cereal bowls, graham crackers, pretzels, juice boxes and milk.

For more information, please visit Hillsboroughschools.org/sns.

School District of Manatee County

The School District of Manatee County will provide students, ages 18 and under, free lunch plus a snack for the day during Spring Break.

Three Food and Nutrition Services Mobile Feeding Buses will deliver the meals to the following nine stops from March 15 to March 19:

Bus #1 Locations Bradenton Village Apartments 11:30 a.m. – noon Turner Chapel 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Palmetto Youth Center 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bus #2 Locations Southeast High School 11:30 a.m. – noon Manatee Mobile Home Park 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Freedom Elementary School/Haile Middle School 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Bus #3 Locations Lee Middle School 11:30 a.m. – noon Daughtrey Elementary School 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. Ballard Elementary School 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

There will also be two drive-up/walk-up locations at Buffalo Creek Middle School from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. and King Middle School from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Many favorite school menu items will be featured on the Mobile Feeding Buses including cheeseburgers, corn dogs, and pizza, along with a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables. The buses will have indoor and outdoor seating to allow kids to enjoy their meal in the comfort of air conditioning or in the shade of an awning.

For more information, please visit the Manatee County Food and Nutrition Service’s website at www.manateeschoolfood.net.