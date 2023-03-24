PINELLAS PARK, Fla (WFLA) — Permitless carry in Florida is one step closer to becoming a reality after the House passed a bill that would allow gun owners to carry concealed weapons without a license.

8 On Your Side spoke to residents about where they stand on the decision.

“We’re not trying to take anybody’s guns away, we’re trying to promote responsible gun ownership and that’s the type of thing this bill and pieces of legislation are not doing,” said Angelica Repaci, a member of Students Demand Action, an anti-gun violence organization.

Repaci fears removing requirements to legally carry a weapon could have a negative impact.

“That means that these weapons are going to get into the wrong hands, and they’re going to increase gun deaths,” Repaci said.

Brian Needham has over 20 years in firearms training experience. He says criminals will always find ways to commit crimes with or without laws.

“The bad guys don’t need your consent they’re going to go after that gun regardless,” Needham said.

Needham believes people should undergo some hands-on, firearms safety training.

“There’s a lot of people that are going to be carrying without permits, and they are just going to feel free now that they can carry that thing and go into public with it,” he said. “With CCW courses they didn’t really get taught a ton of hands-on fundamentals anyway, so I have really mixed feelings about it.”