Tampa Bay residents flock to monoclonal antibody treatment sites looking for relief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The vaccinated and unvaccinated were in and out of several monoclonal antibody sites across Tampa all weekend long, hoping to get some relief from their COVID-19 symptoms.

“The process was actually pretty easy. I was able to go on the website and get an appointment right then,” said Rhonda Jones-Barber.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced molecules that act as a substitute for antibodies. They restore, enhance and mimic the immune system’s attack on cells. Health experts say the goal is to lessen covid symptoms for high-risk patients.

Jones-Barber told 8 On Your Side’s Olivia Steen she felt a lot better after her infusion.

“I absolutely feel great. I don’t feel any side effects at all,” she said.

Unfortunately, Meghan Bowman is still struggling with the symptoms of the virus.

“It did lessen the symptoms but I still don’t feel good at all,” Bowman said.

She told 8 On Your Side she waited five hours for the treatment on Saturday and it was worth it.

“Besides the wait, which was ridiculous, I really did wake up with less pain all over, but this is still no joke,” she said.

People are encouraged to discuss their decision to undergo this treatment with their doctor first.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss