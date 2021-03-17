Tampa Bay Rays to host drive-thru event for fans ahead of opening day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Rays will be hosting a new drive-thru event in replacement of the team’s annual Fan Fest ahead of opening day.

“Drive to Opening Day” will take place in the Tropicana Field parking lot on Saturday, March 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will feature giveaways, experiences, and photo opportunities from fans’ cars. Fan hosts, DJs, and mascots Raymond and DJ Kitty will be on hand at stations throughout the event.

Face masks are required while car windows are down and any time outside a vehicle.

Fans can claim a free ticket to the event for a designated time slot at RaysBaseball.com/Drive starting Thursday at 10 a.m. Season members will have the opportunity to claim tickets before the general public.

Free tickets must be reserved in advance. If space is still available, fans who arrive on the day of the event without a reservation can enter by making a $10 donation to the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund.

“Fan Fest is a fan favorite at Tropicana Field,” said Vice President of Marketing and Creative Services Eric Weisberg. “The event is evolving to make sure that fans can still celebrate the excitement of the upcoming season—and the success of 2020—in an engaging and safe way.”

Among the activities and experiences at the event, fans will have the opportunity to take pictures with the American League Championship trophy, wave to Tampa Bay Rowdies mascots Pete and Pinnie, and see the Rowdies Eastern Conference Championship trophy all while inside their vehicles. The Rowdies station will also feature a limited-edition giveaway. In addition, WDAE’s Zac Blobner and Nick Wize will broadcast live from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

A snack station will have light ballpark fare for fans as they drive.

The Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund will sell mystery game-used baseballs and mystery autographed baseballs, with all proceeds benefiting the foundation. Mystery game-used baseballs are $20, while mystery autographed baseballs are $40.

Fans can also visit RaysBaseball.com/Auctions from March 26 to March 28 to purchase team-issued shirts, caps, helmets, and jerseys, also benefiting the Rays Baseball Foundation and Rowdies Soccer Fund. Items purchased online will be shipped.

At the conclusion of the drive-thru event, fans may park and exit their vehicles in a designated section of the parking lot to speak to Rays ticket sales representatives or shop in the Rays Republic Team Store.

Opening day for the Rays will be on Thursday, April 1 against the Miami Marlins at 4:10 p.m.