Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays fans kicked off the season early with the annual Fan Fest as thousands packed into Tropicana Field on Saturday.

For some, this is their first time at the fan fest but for many this is a tradition.

“It’s getting to see the entire fan hosts, the players, coaches, the ball park again, we haven’t been her since October and we are ready to play ball,” said Tampa Bay Rays fan Sherry Langlais.

And as we head into a new baseball season, fans are hoping to continue off of last year’s momentum and make another run in the post season.”

“I hope they beat the pirates and they win,” added 9-year-old Ethan Sheer.

Spring Training begins in about two weeks for the Rays and opening day is set for March 26.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Is February's full moon a supermoon?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Is February's full moon a supermoon?"

Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ripley's Believe It or Not! Odditorium brings the strange to state fair"

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Cool and sunny today, warming up Sunday"

1 adult, 2 children in critical condition after Pasco County house fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 adult, 2 children in critical condition after Pasco County house fire"

Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family honors dead teen by pushing for more safety at Florida State Fair"

Dormant accounts closed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dormant accounts closed"

State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "State calls more witnesses in trial of ice cream man accused of 2010 double murder"

the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Garcia brothers, who are identical twins, signed to play baseball at the same college"

Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former Port Richey mayor to argue stand your ground at trial"

EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home

Thumbnail for the video titled "EXCLUSIVE: Otter attacks girl, dog in Lakeland home"

House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain

Thumbnail for the video titled "House passes Puerto Rico emergency aid bill, fate remains uncertain"

FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "FL Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Operation New Hope"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss