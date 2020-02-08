Tampa Bay Rays fans pack Tropicana Field for annual Fan Fest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Rays fans kicked off the season early with the annual Fan Fest as thousands packed into Tropicana Field on Saturday.

For some, this is their first time at the fan fest but for many this is a tradition.

“It’s getting to see the entire fan hosts, the players, coaches, the ball park again, we haven’t been her since October and we are ready to play ball,” said Tampa Bay Rays fan Sherry Langlais.

And as we head into a new baseball season, fans are hoping to continue off of last year’s momentum and make another run in the post season.”

“I hope they beat the pirates and they win,” added 9-year-old Ethan Sheer.

Spring Training begins in about two weeks for the Rays and opening day is set for March 26.

