Tampa Bay radio legend Tedd Webb passes away at 72, son announces

TAMPA (WFLA) — AM Tampa Bay’s popular radio show host Tedd Webb passed away Tuesday afternoon, a few days after he was transferred to hospice care, his son said.

“With a mix of emotions, we have to announce that Tedd has passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family at 12:45 this afternoon,” his son announced online.

Lee Ruiz said last week his father’s dialysis and dementia had become particularly taxing byproducts of his declining health and he’s “reached a point where he’s no longer able to continue the fight.”

Tedd retired in 2017 after over 50 years on Tampa Bay radio airways. He co-hosted AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris from 1994 to 2017.

Here is Ruiz’s full post: