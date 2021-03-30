Tampa Bay radio legend Tedd Webb passes away at 72, son announces

TAMPA (WFLA) — AM Tampa Bay’s popular radio show host Tedd Webb passed away Tuesday afternoon, a few days after he was transferred to hospice care, his son said.
“With a mix of emotions, we have to announce that Tedd has passed away peacefully, and surrounded by family at 12:45 this afternoon,” his son announced online.
Lee Ruiz said last week his father’s dialysis and dementia had become particularly taxing byproducts of his declining health and he’s “reached a point where he’s no longer able to continue the fight.”
Tedd retired in 2017 after over 50 years on Tampa Bay radio airways. He co-hosted AM Tampa Bay with Jack Harris from 1994 to 2017.
Here is Ruiz’s full post:
We had hoped to inform all family members before announcing it publicly, and appreciate those of you who respected our privacy in the process. Unfortunately some chose to hastily distribute the news, and we apologize for any distress this may have caused to our family that we didn’t get to before the news spread online.
We’re finalizing plans for times and places to pay tribute, and will announce those plans here when we are ready. We ask for continued privacy for our family.