TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Americans are still flocking to Florida, where five of the top 10 relocation destinations are located, according to a PODS study.

The moving and storage company said this year’s data shows Americans are still drawn to warmer states.

PODS said its long-distance moving data shows Americans are continuing to move to cities in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and the Carolinas in droves. In a recent study, PODS said more than 80 percent of the most moved-to cities came from those four states.

“Our numbers indicate that cities and states with high costs of living, higher crime rates, and inclement weather are pushing Americans to move, while the cities and states that offer low tax rates, warm weather, and comparatively affordable housing are attracting movers,” PODS said.

Tampa Bay came in at No. 9 on PODS list of cities with the most move-ins. Last year, the area came in at No. 4.

The top Florida city for move-ins is Sarasota, which came in at No. 2 on PODS list.

Orlando, Ocala, Jacksonville and Melbourne were also some of the top relocation destinations.

Here are the cities with the most move-ins, according to PODS: