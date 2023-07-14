TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Americans are still flocking to Florida, where five of the top 10 relocation destinations are located, according to a PODS study.
The moving and storage company said this year’s data shows Americans are still drawn to warmer states.
PODS said its long-distance moving data shows Americans are continuing to move to cities in Florida, Texas, Tennessee and the Carolinas in droves. In a recent study, PODS said more than 80 percent of the most moved-to cities came from those four states.
“Our numbers indicate that cities and states with high costs of living, higher crime rates, and inclement weather are pushing Americans to move, while the cities and states that offer low tax rates, warm weather, and comparatively affordable housing are attracting movers,” PODS said.
Tampa Bay came in at No. 9 on PODS list of cities with the most move-ins. Last year, the area came in at No. 4.
The top Florida city for move-ins is Sarasota, which came in at No. 2 on PODS list.
Orlando, Ocala, Jacksonville and Melbourne were also some of the top relocation destinations.
Here are the cities with the most move-ins, according to PODS:
|Rank
|City
|1
|Myrtle Beach, South Carolina/Wilmington, North Carolina (6th in 2022)
|2
|Sarasota, Florida (1st in 2022)
|3
|Orlando, Florida (9th in 2022)
|4
|Ocala, Florida (5th in 2022)
|5
|Houston, Texas (12th in 2022)
|6
|Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas (2nd in 2022)
|7
|Knoxville, Tennessee (7th in 2022)
|8
|Jacksonville, Florida (11th in 2022)
|9
|Tampa Bay, Florida (4th in 2022)
|10
|Greenville – Spartanburg, South Carolina (14th in 2022)
|11
|Nashville, Tennessee (3rd in 2022)
|12
|Melbourne, Florida (15th in 2022)
|13
|Portland, Maine (20th in 2022)
|14
|San Antonio, Texas (13th in 2022)
|15
|Boise, Idaho (19th in 2022)
|16
|Charlotte, North Carolina (18th in 2022)
|17
|Asheville, North Carolina (17th in 2022)
|18
|Phoenix, Arizona (10th in 2022)
|19
|Savannah, Georgia
|20
|Raleigh, North Carolina