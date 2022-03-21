TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay moving company has had to raise the price of their services because of high gas prices.

Ryan Knowles, the president of Two Men and a Truck moving service, says just last year the company spent $60,000 in fuel sales alone. As of this year, they are $20,000 past that number.

“Right now this is a big problem for us,” Knowles said. “With these high gas prices, hopefully Washington is hearing what we’re saying and they’ll listen to us and they will bring down gas prices pretty much for everyone.”

Knowles says if gas prices weren’t enough, the company is still feeling the effects of supply chain issues caused by COVID-19.

“Getting boxes, getting all of our supplies – it’s really difficult to maintain our high level of excellence that we provide to our customers every day but we’re managing,” he said.

Knowles says they are coming up on their busiest time of the year and he’s hoping lawmakers make something happen quickly so customers don’t have to dig deep into their wallets.