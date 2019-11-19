Tampa Bay mourns loss of philanthropist David Straz

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well-known Tampa Bay philanthropist and former mayoral candidate David Straz Jr. has died. He was 77 years old.
Since the news of his passing, many local representatives and community members have expressed their condolences to the Straz family and what a loss this is for the Tampa community.
