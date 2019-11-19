Tampa Bay mourns loss of philanthropist David Straz

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Well-known Tampa Bay philanthropist and former mayoral candidate David Straz Jr. has died. He was 77 years old.

Since the news of his passing, many local representatives and community members have expressed their condolences to the Straz family and what a loss this is for the Tampa community.

We are saddened to hear the breaking news of Mr. David Straz’s passing.



His philanthropic work in the Tampa Bay Area will leave a remarkable legacy, and his giving embodied the compassionate spirit of so many good-hearted members of our communities. Tampa was lucky to have him. — Representative Fentrice Driskell (@FentriceForFL) November 19, 2019

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Tampa’s David Straz. I appreciated his business insight, love of Tampa General Hospital and forward thinking on U.S.-Cuba policy. I’m sending love and prayers to Catherine and their daughter. https://t.co/69EtYcwylB — US Rep Kathy Castor (@USRepKCastor) November 19, 2019

My condolences to the Straz family. David Straz has provided so much to our community and will leave a lasting legacy that will be hard to replicate. Keeping all of the Straz family in my prayers. 🙏🏼 — Jackie Toledo (@ToledoForTampa) November 18, 2019

I’m saddened to hear about the passing of Mr. Straz. David’s indelible contributions to this city will be a part of our cultural fabric for decades to come. My heart goes out to the entire family during this very difficult time. — Jane Castor (@JaneCastor) November 18, 2019

Very sad news about David Straz. His legacy is evident all around us. Beyond being grateful for his philanthropy in our region, I had a personal affinity for him and will miss him. My condolences to his family and all those touched by his kindness. — Rick Kriseman (@Kriseman) November 18, 2019

We are very saddened to hear of the passing of David A. Straz Jr. Tampa has lost a great civic leader and philanthropist. His impact on Tampa’s Downtown was immeasurable. Our condolences and thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. — Tampa’s Downtown (@Tampasdowntown) November 19, 2019

