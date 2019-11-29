Tampa Bay mom recounts daughter’s unexpected birth at Charlotte airport

TAMPA BAY, Fla (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area mother gave birth to her daughter this week at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Nereida Araujo was on her way to visit family in Pennsylvania when her daughter decided to make her grand entrance 20 minutes before landing in Charlotte.

“I didn’t have any pains. I didn’t know I was going into labor,” said Araujo.

She tells 8 On Your Side she was going to visit a grandmother who was diagnosed with cancer. She says she was cleared to fly so close to her due date.

“I did let my OBGYN know I was traveling. They recommended that I call the airline to let them know. I asked the airline if it was OK and the airline said it was fine,” she added.

She now has a great story to tell her daughter, who will be called Sky.

“I’m looking forward to printing out the articles to put them in her baby book,” said Araujo.

She says they are getting discharged from the hospital on Friday and they still plan to drive to Pennsylvania to visit family before heading back home to Florida.

