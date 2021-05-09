Tampa Bay marks 41 years since Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster

A car is halted at the edge of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge across Tampa Bay, Fla., after the freighter Summit Venture struck the bridge during a thunderstorm and tore away a large part of the span, May 1980. At least 31 persons were killed, 23 of them aboard a bus that toppled into the water. […]

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Sunday marks 41 years since the Sunshine Skyway Bridge disaster that killed 35 people and rocked the Tampa Bay area.

On a stormy day, May 9, 1980, the 19,734-ton Summit Venture freighter, got lost in fog and slammed into the bridge, tearing away a large part of the span, which collapsed in the water below.

Thirty-five people were killed, most of which were aboard a Greyhound bus that toppled into the water. Six cars and a pickup truck also plunged into the water. The driver of the pickup, Wesley MacIntire, was the only one to survive. His truck fell onto the freighter’s deck before hitting the water below.

The bridge was demolished and the new Sunshine Skyway Bridge was finished in 1987.