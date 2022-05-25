TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After being cancelled two years in a row due to the pandemic, the Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival will return this weekend.

“Everybody is just so happy that we’re coming back and we’re glad we’re able to pump some more fun into them,” Big City Events Partner Ferdian Jap said.

Every year tens of thousands of people gather in Downtown Tampa for the live music. This week, the stage was set up at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

This year, Lynyrd Skynyrd has been named the headliner, supported by Elle King and The Village People.

The Festival will also be featuring more than 50 margarita flavors, including Tajin, lychee, lavender and even elderflower.

A dozen food vendors will also be available to serve tacos, street corn, BBQ, boiled peanuts, nachos, and more.

“It’s been amazing just getting people’s reaction when we contact them, ‘hey we’re coming back’. All from the hundred bartenders that we have on-site, to the production people, like the lights and the sound,” Jap said.

The Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival is on Saturday at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park from 1-11 p.m.

The festival map and ticket information can be found on the event’s website.