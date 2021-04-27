Tampa Bay mansion with bowling alley, go-kart track sells for $17.5 million

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A sprawling lakefront property in Hillsborough County, one of the hottest markets in the country right now, has just sold for $17.5 million.

“The Oaks,” a 36-acre estate on the banks of Lake Thonotosassa, was listed for $22 million in 2019. Price cuts ensued, and it recently sold for $17.5 million, according to Smith & Associates Real Estate, which listed the property.

The French-Normandy country-style gated manor was designed by Cooper Johnson Smith Architects and built by Alvarez Homes for Erika and Don Wallace, the founder of Lazy Days RV.

The mansion has six bedrooms, eight baths, seven half-baths, a seven-car garage, and elevator access to all four levels, along with a two-story guest house. There’s an antique collector garage that can hold up to 20 cars with detached workshop, along with a pool house, gatehouse, horse barn with grazing pasture, indoor and outdoor saltwater pools, a two-story boat house, bowling alley, go-kart track, and 1-mile jogging trail. The home has been featured in Architectural Digest and Southern Living Magazine.

“With the market being so hot and Tampa’s allure as a top city for relocations, we knew this signature property was going to move. Not only is it one of the largest homes in Hillsborough County, but it sits on one of the most idyllic lakeside settings with meticulous care to every element of the architectural design,” says Bob Glaser Smith & Associates Real Estate.

More photos of the estate are available on theoaksestate.com.