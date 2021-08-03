Tampa Bay Lightning’s girls summer camp draws dozens of young athletes

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — While many kids in Tampa Bay are spending their summer in the sun, a group of girls in Wesley Chapel are spending their summer break on the ice.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s “Lightning Made Hockey program” is hosting dozens of young athletes at its summer camp at AdventHealth Center Ice this week.

At the camp, kids are learning hockey skills from former Bolt’s players Jassen Cullimore and Mathieu Garon.

The program aims to teach children life skills and to inspire their love of hockey.

“The NHL has a ‘Hockey is for Everyone‘ initiative and we help to support that as well. We want to give girls the opportunity just like how boys have the opportunity,” Community Manager for Diversity Development & Sled Hockey with Lightning Made Hockey, Joey Galuppi said.

8 On Your Side spoke with Ryan Peters of Port Orange who said he took a week of vacation to bring his daughter Maisy to camp in Tampa Bay.

“She’s been interested in hockey for the past couple years, I played hockey when I was younger. She has two older cousins that play hockey and she loves the sport so she wants to continue with it,” he said.

The Lightning Made Hockey girls summer camp ends on Friday but the program also organizes spring break camps for kids. You can stay updated about registration through their website.