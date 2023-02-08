TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jeffrey Vinik, owner of the Tampa Bay Lightning, is upgrading his housing situation with the purchase of a full-floor condominium on Water Street. Along with his wife, Vinik spent more than $8 million on the purhcase of the penthouse condominium at The Tampa Edition.

According to property records from the Hillsborough County Clerk’s office, the purchase was finalized on Jan. 30. In total, the Viniks spent nearly $8.342 million to buy the unit, which encompassed the entirety of the 26th floor.

The space is 6,473 square feet, according to unit plans and includes an attached outdoor terrace, making the price roughly $1,200 per square foot.

Based on size of the building and unit spacing breakdowns, estimates in documentation of the condominium published in February 2022 say that Vinik’s unit, #2601, provides the largest ownership percentage, a total of 6.47% of the overall building. The deed for the purchase lists five parking spaces and a storage unit, in addition to the unit itself.

The condo is one of nearly 40 permanent residences in the Edition, with the remainder of the tower functioning as a boutique hotel, according to descriptions on the hotel’s site. There are 172 guest rooms, seven food and beverage venues, and a rooftop bar, among other features.