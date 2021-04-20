Tampa Bay leaders react following Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted guilty on all counts in the death of George Floyd.

Following the announcement, local leaders throughout the Tampa Bay area released statements following the guilty verdict.

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman in a tweet said: “Justice. It should have never come to this. But, finally, #justice. Let us not forget how much work we still have to do.”

Former Florida governor and U.S. Representative Charlie Crist also released a statement saying he is “Keeping space in my heart today for the family of George Floyd, the people of Minneapolis, and Black Americans across the country as justice has finally been served in this case.”

Congresswoman Kathy Castor in a tweet said:

“George Floyd should still be alive. Today’s ruling provides accountability for his wrongful death. I hope it brings his family and loved ones some peace. It’s past time to seek justice for ALL of our neighbors… the ability to live without fear of dying at the hands of police.”

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd in a statement to News Channel 8 said:

“As I said at the time the video and facts came to light, had Mr. Chauvin done in Polk County what he did in Minneapolis, he would have been fired and arrested that night. Chauvin has had his day in court and he has been found guilty. That is our justice system at work. It’s not alright to violate the law. The jury has spoken. Chauvin is being held accountable, and that is a good thing,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister released a statement on Twitter following the conviction:

“There is, and never will be, justification for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Officer Derek Chauvin. Derek Chauvin does not represent the character, integrity, and honor of the thousands of men and women of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who work tirelessly everyday to serve our community. We will continue to build bridges with all members of our community and ensure that everyone is treated with respect and dignity”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.