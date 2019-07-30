Tampa Bay hospitals ranked in top 10 by US News and World Report

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Three Tampa Bay area hospitals have been ranked among the best in the state, according to U.S. News and World Report’s list of the best hospitals for 2019-20.

Overall, 165 hospitals out of 4,500 in the nation were named in the 2019-20 U.S. News Best Hospitals Rankings.

Some rankings on the list – which is now in its 30th year – were based on structure along with process/expert opinion and outcomes, while others were ranked only on expert opinion.

Tampa General Hospital ranked third in Florida, and also ranked among the top 50 hospitals across the country in the following five specialties:

Diabetes and Endocrinology

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery

Nephrology

Orthopedics

Urology

“Our team members are committed to providing world-class care to our patients, so we appreciate this recognition,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris. “Our goal is to become the safest and most innovative academic health system in America.”

Also on the list was Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital, ranking No. 8 and No. 9, respectively.

A little more than one percent of the more than 4,500 hospitals on the list earned a top rating in all nine specialties.

One of those hospitals was Sarasota Memorial. SMH also received a high performer specialty ranking for overall orthopedic care.

The results earned SMH the national spotlight as a “standout” hospital and the No. 1 “Best Regional Hospital” in the Sarasota-Bradenton-North Port metropolitan area.

The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

“We are proud to set the benchmark for care in our community, not just for our success in managing the most difficult cases, as with the orthopedic specialty ranking, but also for the more common treatments needed by the majority of patients who entrust us with their care,” said Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder.