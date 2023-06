TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay History Center is hosting a free day in honor of Juneteenth.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has a permanent exhibit called “Travails and Triumphs”, which showcases Tampa Bay’s Black history.

Guests can learn about where Black people worked, communities they built, the hardships they faced and where they celebrated.