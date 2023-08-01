TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of about 100 high school students from all over the state has been learning what it takes to become an FBI special agent.

The students are participating in the Federal Teen Academy, which is being held at the FBI Tampa Field Office this week.

“I wanted to be an FBI agent since I was actually 10 years old,” Freedom High School Student Taina Calcano said. “Since a very young age, I’ve always been interested in who handles the most violent crimes and yeah, it brought me here.”

The program divides students into different stations to learn firsthand how federal law enforcement agencies work together.

Students were educated in topics such as forensics, firearms safety, drug enforcement and prevention, human trafficking and cybercrimes, to name a few.

To host the academy, the FBI partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Internal Revenue Service, United Staters Attorney’s Office, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and United States Marshalls Service.

This is the Federal Teen Academy’s second year. Applications for the third year are expected to open around the end of the school year. You can stay updated on their website.