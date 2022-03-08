Tampa Bay gas prices jump 16 cents in a day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues to have a major impact on gas prices in Tampa Bay and across the United States.

Gas prices have been skyrocketing nationwide, reaching nearly $7 a gallon in some places like Los Angeles.

At a 7-Eleven on Davis Islands in Tampa, prices were being advertised at $4.19 a gallon Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, the current average price of gas in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater is $4.134, according to AAA, up 16 cents from Monday’s average of $3.973. Florida average price of gas surpassed $4 per gallon on Monday for the first time since 2012.

“Unfortunately, more price hikes are on the way and drivers may soon begin to see record high prices at the pump,” said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. “Gas prices are being dragged higher by sky high oil prices, which are surging in response to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Sanctions and regulations against Russia has limited its ability to sell its oil on the global market, thus intensifying global supply concerns in what was already a very tight market due to the pandemic.”

To save on gas costs, 8 on Your Side suggests drivers: