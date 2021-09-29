Tampa Bay fall festivities: From pumpkin patches to corn mazes now open for Halloween season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Halloween doesn’t always need to be spooky and many here in the Tampa Bay area just enjoy the thought of autumn, even though temperatures may still be warm.

For Florida “transplants” from around the country, fall favorites like pumpkin patches, hayrides and corn mazes are a staple this time of year. Thankfully, our area is home to fall events throughout many counties, just be sure to check the opening dates and times of each location!

The list below is not in any particular order. Don’t see your favorite on this list? Let us know where to grab the perfect pumpkin or hop on a hayride by emailing online@wfla.com.

Location: 16907 Boy Scout Rd, Odessa

The 2021 fall pumpkin festival and haunted farm event has kicked off on Boy Scout Road in Odessa.

The farm’s website says that traditional pumpkins, specialty pumpkins and those good for baking are available.

“You’ll find jack-o-lanterns, warty goblins… mixed gourds, and much more. Ranging from $3 to $20,” it says.

The location also offers hayrides, a corn pit, a kids’ mini crop maze and much more.

A kids’ blow-up “haunted maze” will open in October.

Adults can wander through a haunted barn after 5 p.m.

“Come find out about Farmer Willoughby’s horrible exploits and murderous hobbies. The country is scary enough after dark… it’s terrifying during Halloween!” the website says.

Location: 3002 Charlie Taylor Rd N, Plant City

This corn maze will be open on weekends Oct. 9 through Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission is $11 for adults and $10 for ages 3-17 and includes unlimited access to the maze, a hayride, games and more, according to Futch Entertainment’s website.

Food, treats and wares from local vendors will be available for purchase as well.

Location: 950 Tavares Rd, Polk City

“The Holler” corn maze is an attraction in Polk County, and you can also find a cow trail barrel ride, “Hop on the Hay” wagon ride to see animals, corn tubs, a pumpkin patch and much more here. The season is open weekends now through Nov. 14.

“Harvest Holler is a place where you can explore nature, have adventures outside and unplugged. Relax and enjoy the slow-paced farm life: Sit on a hay bale, drink some true southern sweet tea or lemonade and relish the time with your family,” the Harvest Holler Corn Maze website says.

Location: 17250 Benes Roush Rd., Masaryktown

Sweetfield Farms, located in Hernando County, is hosting its fall maze, cut in the depiction of a rooster on a weather vane for guests to navigate through.

Vendors selling kettle corn, popsicles, pizza, wine, barbeque and more will be on hand, depending on the date. Face painting and fresh-pressed cider will be available on all dates.

The event will conclude the weekend of Nov. 6-7.

Location: 7401 4th St. North, St. Petersburg

This location in St. Petersburg is now open daily, every day of the week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and is also dog friendly.

Those looking to use the location for photoshoots will need to request approval in advance.

Location: 5500 C.R. 675 Bradenton

The 30th annual pumpkin festival at Hunsader Farms will open on Oct. 16. Every day of the festival consists of a craft show, live music and shows, pumpkin games for kids, hayrides and pony rides, a corn maze, scarecrow displays and much more.

Location: 7410 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota

The 2021 pumpkin fest will take place on weekends beginning Oct. 2. from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Admission, access to the petting zoo, playground, live music, a circus show, photo stops and costume contests are free. Rides and activities have set prices, ranging from $1 to $10.

Other festival activities include an “enchanted unicorn encounter,” a butterfly garden, horse-drawn carriage rides, a hug-a-goat experience, a petting zoo and more.

Location: 106 E. Lumsden Avenue, Brandon

The fall harvest fun event opens on Oct. 1 in Brandon.

“Fall fun is our specialty… [we] host fall fun with pumpkins of all sizes, gourds, highly stacked hay bales and more!” their website says.