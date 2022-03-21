TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — If you’re headed to the pump on Monday, it’ll cost you about $4.17 per gallon across Florida. That is about 21 cents less than what it cost at this time 10 days ago.

“I’m definitely happy about that,” Zoe Reichle said Monday as she was pumping gas. “They’ve been super high lately and I’m grateful the prices are definitely coming down.”

There was some relief at the pump in Pinellas County as drivers filled up at a Mobil station off 40th Avenue North at under $4 per gallon.

“After Russia invaded Ukraine, we saw prices skyrocket,” said Mark Jenkins with AAA. “The price of gasoline shot up about 90 cents per gallon.”

Jenkins said it really all depends on the price of oil. Last week, it dropped about $19 per barrel. That’s the equivalent to a 45-cent swing at the pump.

“There is some upward movement on oil prices right now because the European Union is considering a ban on Russian oil, so that’s creating some upward pressure on oil prices,” he said. “But not nearly to what they were a couple of weeks ago.”

This is on top of a “transition season” for fuel production. That’s when refineries switch over to summer-blend production in March and April. It’s formulated to reduce smog and costs retailers up to 30 cents more per gallon.

Jenkins said we won’t see prices go up because of it.

“That increase in price has already been baked into what we’re seeing in the pumps and that moved in at the beginning of March,” he explained. “That increase came when we were already seeing prices increases because of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.”

AAA said we could see another 25-cent per gallon drop soon, but it all depends on the price of oil.