Tampa Bay crime survivors, families to rally at Florida Capitol, demand changes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Dozens of Tampa Bay crime survivors and their families left for Tallahassee on Tuesday morning in hopes of shaping public safety policy.

Families of murder victims are calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation that will strengthen crime victims’ rights and public safety.

They are sharing their stories to turn their pain into power and healing into action.

“She was the nursing student who was gunned down Dec. 1 at Julian B. Lane Park,” said LaMaria Smith.

Smith said her 21-year-old daughter, Savannah Mathis, was in the wrong place at the wrong time..

“Maybe it could save other parents from what I’ve been through what my family has been through,” she said.

Smith joined two dozen people on a bus that left Tampa before 6 a.m. heading for the Florida Capitol. Some had photos of their loved ones who’ve been murdered in hand. They are demanding state lawmakers pass legislation that will help the people most harmed by crime and violence.

The changes include:

Three days of unpaid leave to families of homicide victims,

The improvement to the state’s probation system, and

To seal arrest records that don’t lead to conviction.

“It opens up an avenue for us to be able to use our voices to get laws changed so that our survivor lead,” said Darla Sounders.

Darla and her husband, Elliott said their son Isaiah Brooks was 18 years old when he was murdered in Feb. 6, 2005 in Tampa. The case remains unsolved.

Elliott leads the local chapter of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, so other families don’t feel like they do.

Each sharing their story with the hope that state lawmakers will listen.

Jacqueline Saddler Daniels’ 27-year-old son, Dwayne Sadler was murdered July 12, 2020 at a block party on 22nd and Lake.

“He was a beautiful person with a great smile,” she said. “We’re out here going to Tallahassee to try to fight against gun violence.”



